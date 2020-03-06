Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With spring just around the corner, now is the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh! Whether you are looking to save on essentials for the next winter season, or have been desperately searching for that perfect spring dress, we searched for the best deals on beauty, fashion and more so you won't have to.

You can save big on comfortable jeans from Levi's, score up to 20% off your favorite beauty products at Dermstore and even snag a new comforter from Macy's for less than $100.

Read on for some of the best deals you can shop this weekend to kick off the month of March.

The best weekend clothing deals

Macy's

The department store is getting ready to welcome the spring season with a huge sale! You can score an extra 25% off sale, clearance and regular-priced clothing items, or save up to 20% on home items by using the code PREVIEW at checkout.

Karen Scott Printed Boat-Neck Dress

This boat-neck dress is perfect for welcoming the warm spring weather. Its loose fit is designed to make it comfortable enough for all-day wear and also makes it easy to dress up or down for any occasion.

Style & Co Tummy-Control Jeans

For a slimming fit and major savings, these tummy-control jeans are a standout item from Macy's spring preview sale. The high-rise fit is on-trend for the season and pairs nicely with your favorite pair of boots or sneakers.

Backcountry

You can save up to 60% off winter gear from popular brands during Backcountry's winter clearance event.

Columbia Benton Springs Vest

Winter accessories, such as this vest from Columbia, can be just as fashionable as they are functional. This select style is available for nearly 60% off during Backcountry's clearance event, bringing it to less than $20.

Patagonia Glassy Dawn Tankini Top

For swimwear with some flair, this tankini top from Patagonia features a unique cutout design on the front. It's available in three different styles, so you can choose a pattern that works best for your next getaway.

Shopbop

During Shopbop's spring event, you can score up to 25% off on regular-priced items. Use the code SPRING at checkout to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Yummie Seamless Shapewear

Deals on shapewear are hard to come by, but Shopbop's spring event features plenty of comfortable and flattering options. This lightweight brief is designed to fit seamlessly under any garment, so you can feel confident all day long.

Saks Off 5th

You can snag an extra 40% off select brands during Saks Off 5th's denim event. Using the code BLUES at checkout, you can save on jeans from popular brands such as Frame Denim and Hudson Jeans.

7 For All Mankind Skinny Jeans

This light-wash jean features distressed cuffs that fit just above the ankle, so you can easily transition them from spring to summer. Pair them with a comfy T-shirt and your go-to sneakers for an easy errand-running outfit.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is always adding new markdowns, and this weekend is no exception! You can find deals on beauty, shoes, clothing and more — up to 60% off select styles on their sale page.

Steve Madden Dover Chelsea Bootie

Booties are just as fashionable as they are functional, and this pair from Steve Madden is available in both a leather and suede style. The small heel makes them perfect for everyday wear, whether you sport them in the office or on the weekends.

The best weekend beauty deals

Ulta

Until March 7, you can save on NYX face and eye products. Whether you're looking for a new foundation or lip color, you can find it on sale for 30% off the original price.

NYX Born to Glow Illuminating Powder

If you've been looking to add a little extra glow to your everyday look, this illuminating powder is a deal you won't want to miss.

Dermstore

Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event ends on March 9, so you can still save up to 20% on the best beauty products from some of your favorite brands. Be sure to use the code REFRESH at checkout to catch the most savings.

Neocutis Bio Serum Firm

You can save 20% on this dermatologist-approved skin serum. It's meant to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, leaving you with a moisturized and brightened complexion. According to the brand, 78% of patients saw improved smoothness after just six days of use.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases can help preserve your hair from damage overnight and reduce frizziness in the morning. This mulberry silk pillowcase is on sale for 20% off and is suitable for standard pillows.

Nordstrom

You can also find select beauty products on Nordstrom's sale page, from serums to face masks and more.

MDNA Skin The Serum

You can currently save on select items from Madonna's skincare line. This serum is meant to firm, nourish and rejuvenate the skin overnight, and you can even use it on your elbows and knees.

The best weekend home deals

Macy's

From comforters to kitchen tools, Macy's spring preview event is giving customers the chance to save big when they use the code PREVIEW at checkout.

Charter Club Twin Comforter Set

You can save 60% off the original price on this comforter set from Charter Club during Macy's spring preview event. Its floral pattern can brighten any living space and is perfect for bringing the spirit of the spring season into your bedroom.

Sur La Table

For those new spring recipes, you can save 60% off Wüsthof Gourmet knives at Sur La Table.

Wusthof Gourmet 7-Piece Block Set

This seven-piece set is available for more than 50% off, and they ship for free! Manufactured in Germany, they are meant to last in your kitchen for years to come.

Bloomingdale's

Until March 8, the more you buy the more you will save at this luxury department store. You can take 15% off $200, 20% off $300, or 25% off $500 when you use the code SAVEMORE at checkout.

Paravel Fold-Up Travel Bag

If you're looking for a convenient weekend getaway bag, this one from Paravel should do the job. You can fold it back up to fit in your closet once the trip is over, or you can even use it as a gym bag.

The Laundress Home Spray

Formulated with antibacterial ingredients, you can use this home spray on nearly every surface. The brand says it's safe on everything from bedding sets to the upholstery on your couch.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has deals on all things home this weekend. With savings of up to 83% off, a little digging on their sales page will prove to be worth your time.

Calphalon 10-Piece Cookware Set

If your kitchen could use a bit of a refresh, you can save $40 on this 10-piece cookware set available from Nordstrom Rack. Each item is crafted from stainless steel and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

