Whether it's perfectly applying that base coat of foundation in the morning or removing it before bed (unless you're Dolly Parton), your skin deserves nothing but the best.

Finding quality products at affordable prices can be an ordeal, but lifestyle expert Jenn Falik stopped by TODAY to made it easy. These eight beauty essentials will save both your daily routine and your wallet!

Here are some of Falik's favorite products that are current bestsellers on the market.

Morning Makeup

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $7, Amazon

This L'Oreal mascara will deliver soft, full lashes with great volume and length. Its nonflaking, formula is great for all-day wear and is also available in a waterproof version. "Makeup artists have told me many times that the Blackest Black shade is better than the black mascara shades from the most expensive, prestigious brands!" Falik said.

Falik recommends this Original Beautyblender, which took the makeup world by storm in 2007 and has since been a nine-time Allure Best of Beauty award winner! It blends foundation and other beauty products perfectly, leaving you with a streak-free complexion.

Charlotte Tilbury 'Pillow Talk' Lipstick, $34, Bloomingdale's

Charlotte Tilbury's lipstick from her original line is available in a range of shades, but Falik chose this "universally flattering mauve-pink" for its matte formula.

All Day

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $46, Nordstrom

Oribe's dry texturizing spray will give you the perfect beachy waves without having to spend a day in the sand. Falik loves this volumizing spray not only for the great, long-lasting results that it yields, but also for its great scent: The formula is made with kiwi, watermelon and passion flower extract!

Megababe Daily Natural Deodorant, $18, Ulta

This daily deodorant's invisible formula and is both paraben- and aluminum-free. Falik recommended this product because it's made with natural ingredients such as coconut oil and sage that will have you smelling "rosy" all day!

Night

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, $17, Amazon

Most makeup removers resort to pads and wipes to get a surface-level job done, but Banila's cleansing balm performs a deep clean, removing even long-wear makeup. It has a 4.3 star rating on Amazon and, according to the brand, sells one of its cleansing balms every 3.1 seconds!

Bliss That's Incredi-peel Pads, $20, Target

These peel pads do all the work while you enjoy a good night's sleep! Formulated with glycolic acid, an anti-aging agent, Falik suggested this "overnight facial" for a one-step method to a visibly improved complexion.

Dermstore Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentre, $28, Dermstore

Falik chose this hydrating moisturizer as a dry skin savior. Infused with aloe vera and shea butter, will revitalize the skin. It is rated 5 out of 5 stars on Dermstore's site and — according to the brand — one bottle is sold every five seconds globally!

