27 all-star beauty products you need, according to Bobbie Thomas

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and as you prep for your game day party, don't let your beauty routine take a time out.

Beauty expert Bobbie Thomas stopped by TODAY to share MVP-worthy beauty must-haves. From skin care that stops the clock to clever tools that can help you achieve your hair goals, Thomas has you covered.

Ahead, check out the all-star beauty products to snag before the clock runs out!

Prime Time (women 45+)

The latest skin care trend in the beauty game right now? Inclusive products for women over 45 to offset those penalties that come with menopause. These products target mature skin thanks to innovative formulas.

If aging skin is your concern, this collagen-boosting moisturizer can help. It firms, lifts and brightens aging skin by increasing skin density and elasticity.

This cooling mist instantly calms your skin to help control the symptoms of hot flashes. Shake the bottle, apply the spray to your neck, wrists and face, and feel immediate relief from the heat.

Nourish dry skin caused by menopause with this gentle cleanser. The formula helps to increase collagen production to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines.

This cleansing water will help remove makeup and impurities from your face. With continued use, it will also tone and hydrate your skin.

This month, Korres launched a new White Pine Collection that features "Meno-Reverse" technology to improve the appearance of pores and fine lines and promote firmness.

This innovative serum-cream hybrid instantly soothes, plumps and hydrates skin for younger-looking skin over time.

Are visible fine lines giving you a hard time? This fast-acting formula assists in softening expression lines and moisturizes for a smooth-looking complexion.

From scalp serums to vitamin gummies, Better Not Younger is a collection of hair care for mature hair that's safe for color-, keratin- and chemically-treated strands.

This scalp serum helps strengthen skin cells and hair follicles while replenishing nutrients for advanced hair growth.

This lightweight hair booster is ideal for fine and medium hair that lacks volume. The formula — which includes biotin and ceramides — allows hair to grow stronger and retain moisture.

Perfect for blonde, bleached or grey hair, this rich mask will condition and soften hair in no time. The light purple color also protects against brassiness so hair will look shinier.

Blue Light Blockers

There's a new wave of makeup on the market that helps to rid of HEV (high energy visible) light. We experience this type of light from our phone screens, laptop screens and more — but these rays can take a toll on our skin. Thomas recommended these tinted primers and foundations help to block that harmful light and other environmental pollutants.

Protect skin from harmful sun rays while tackling fine lines and wrinkles. This sunscreen is formulated with meadowfoam seed that increases hydration levels and evens skin tone over time.

According to the brand, 86% of women felt moisturized and smoother skin after one use of this product. The best part is that it will deter the harmful effects of blue light from your phone screen or computer.

Protect against blue light and pollution with this lightweight primer, which was designed to blur imperfections and pore. Apply it under makeup or alone — either way, it will boost skin's glow.

Give your skin a tighter and healthier appearance with this vitamin C serum. Some buyers say that the serum helped lighten dark spots and make their complexion more radiant.

This natural foundation is available in 29 shades to match every skin tone perfectly. It's also made with vitamin E which protects skin against environmental pollutants.

The Honest Beauty Tinted Moisturizer has six helpful skin benefits. It primes, perfects, protects, blurs, brightens and locks in moisture — all while delivering antioxidants to your skin.

Red Zone

Winter can have your lips feeling completely out of whack. Whether it be cracked skin or dehydration, these products will help to smooth and moisturize your lips.

If you've been dealing with dry and dehydrated lips, this moisturizing balm is your answer. It features hyaluronic acid that helps plump lips, and oils that protect and moisturize.

This product is sealed with the "Clean at Sephora" stamp which means it's free from a long list of harmful chemicals. The bottle includes natural fruit extracts that smooth lips and removes flaky skin.

Check out this lip treatment that combines microbes and natural minerals. The combination of the two ingredients keep your lips full and flushed.

Scrub away imperfections with dual lip scrub and tinted lip balm. With just a small amount of product, you can renew and re-hydrate chapped lips in no time.

For lips that are ultra-smooth, gently exfoliate with this conditioning lip scrub. It's made from honey crystals that gently lift away imperfections.

Are you a cherry person? Or maybe more of a kiwi gal? Either way, you'll find a Sephora Collection lip balm that will fit your needs.

This sugar scrub lip balm is free of sulfates, phthalates and parabens. Simply swipe it onto your lips and rub them together to gently exfoliate.

The Sara Happ Lip Treatment Duo will help to exfoliate and hydrate your lips. It also smells like sweet peppermint so you'll want to use it time and time again.

Score incredible hair with these hair tools. You can achieve waves, curls or salon-worthy blowouts.

With four heat settings and a half-inch barrel, this root control iron will tame your baby hairs and edges with little effort.

Do you enjoy waves more than curls? try out this wand that will give you a beachy look in no time.

Enhance your curls and create crease-free waves with the top-rated Amike High Tide Deep Waver. It was an Allure Best of Beauty winner and comes with a one-year warranty.

Achieve incredible volume with this blow dryer from DryBar. Now, you can create that blow-out look in your own home!

