This $15 serum is like a 'buffet' of anti-aging ingredients for your face

In order to reap the benefits of this affordable serum, the brand simply recommends applying it in the morning and at night after you wash your face. Shop TODAY's associate commerce social editor Kara Quill has found it to be a great way to quickly incorporate an extra dose of moisture into her routine.

“I’m a skin care novice and definitely don’t have a five-step routine in place, but this serum makes me feel like I’m doing something good for my skin, while not spending a large amount of time on it," Quill said. "I tend to have oily skin, so I really like that this serum goes on smooth but doesn’t make my skin look too dewy or sticky. I’ve also noticed that it doesn’t affect the look of my foundation in the morning which is definitely a plus!”

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy, the amino acids and hyaluronic acid in the formula "act as water-binding and hydrating ingredients and are known to be most effective for the skin when used in combination, as is the case in Buffet."

Dr. Caren Campbell, a San Francisco-based dermatologist, told Shop TODAY that the formula's hyaluronic acid "is always a great moisturizer as it pulls 1,000 times its weight in water, making it possibly the best moisturizing ingredient."

Deciem/The Ordinary

The unique combination of ingredients also has anti-aging benefits.

"This serum contains several top of the line anti-aging ingredients to target fine lines and wrinkles, improve complexion, enhance texture, boost hydration and increase elasticity," Murphy told us, citing peptide complexes such as Matrixyl 3000 and Relistase for their ability to promote skin elasticity.

For those with sensitive skin, Murphy notes that this might be a better choice than other popular anti-aging ingredients.

"The ingredients are generally well-tolerated and less irritating than retinol (another potent anti-aging topical ingredient) and therefore may be used for all skin types," she told us.

Dr. Hadley King, a New York City-based dermatologist, called out ingredients such as glycerin, allantoin, urea and castor oil for their hydrating, soothing and moisturizing properties. "Allantoin heals, soothes, protects and stimulates the growth of healthy skin tissue, and castor oil is anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, hydrating and moisturizing," King told Shop TODAY.

If you're looking for the dermatologist seal of approval, King says she has tried it herself.

"I have used this serum and I liked it and would recommend it," King said. A self-declared fan of the brand, she says The Ordinary offers "high quality, science-backed ingredients at a great price point."

