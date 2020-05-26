This strangely satisfying foot file removed my dry skin in just 5 minutes

After reading the rave reviews, I quickly added the Rikans Colossal Foot File and Callus Remover to my cart and soon a product that cost me less than my lunch that day and looked like a giant cheese grater arrived in the mail.

It's promoted as “the ultimate solution to dry, cracked heels,” but quite frankly, this 11-inch paddle-shaped file with metal-like teeth scared me at first. So before attempting to use it on my feet, I reached out to a top podiatrist for some insight.

She confirmed what I already knew — that foot creams and scrubs don’t always move the needle and that stubborn skin sometimes only responds to mechanical exfoliation. “The key is to find the right tool and use it correctly,” podiatrist Dr. Emily Splichal told me.

Although the instructions suggest using it on either wet or dry feet, Splichal recommends soaking your feet for at least 10 minutes prior to scraping. “You’ll get better results on softened skin while minimizing the risk of injury, including nicks and cuts,” she notes. The tool has little metal edges that create a mechanical debridement of the skin. “They’re not actually blades, but they can cut if you’re too aggressive,” warns Splichal. “Be conservative when exfoliating, especially the first time — you don’t want to end up shaving your skin.”

I soaked my feet while showering, patted them dry, then picked up the tool and gently scraped the bottoms of my feet, filing in an up-and-down and back-and-forth direction. Light yellow-tinged flakes started piling up on a piece of black paper I had placed on the floor, and I have to say, it was somewhat satisfying to see the dead skin fly off my feet. I had to force myself to stop and put the file down.

Colleen Sullivan

I spent a few minutes on each heel and then had a feel — they were baby smooth, just like after a professional pedicure.

I followed up the evening with a moisturizing balm containing petrolatum — Aquaphor Healing Ointment — and the next morning the skin on my feet not only looked smoother, but felt softer too.

The tool comes in a little satin pouch, but be sure to rinse it under hot water and dry before putting it back or risk flaky skin cells spilling out of the bag when you go to use it next. “If you have any fungus in your skin, make sure you also clean it with rubbing alcohol or tea tree oil,” adds Splichal. “Since it’s made of stainless steel, it shouldn’t rust. But if it does, stop using it.”

I reach for my file pretty much once a week, to the chagrin of my husband, who has banished it from our house.

“Take that outside!” he insists. “I don’t need to see your foot flakes all over the place!”

