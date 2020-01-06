According to the brand, the concentrated foot cream is formulated with increased levels of Allantoin, which is an ingredient that helps deliver moisture to rough skin. The fragrance-free cream is designed to heal skin within a matter of days and should be applied to exfoliated skin after bathing for best results.

Amazon customers have been loving the results, with some even sharing impressive before and after photos of their newly-refreshed feet.

"I'm not one to write a review, but this product is absolutely amazing," one reviewer raved. "The proof is in the pictures."

Some suggested using a foot file before applying the cream for maximum smoothness.

"With a little filing, they look almost new!" one reviewer wrote. "This is only the first week, and I'm compelled to post a review. Finally, a foot cream that works!"

Users claim the cream also helped get their feet back in shape for sandal season well before the warmer months have even arrived.

"My feet haven't looked this good and felt this soft in ages," another reviewer wrote. "It's true it has no scent which is great and it works exactly as advertised! I can't get over it!"

Others pointed out that results may take slightly longer if you do not exfoliate, though you should still see improvements with regular use.

"After four weeks my feet have never been better," a reviewer wrote. "They are still a little surface dry, probably because I only use it at night, but there are ZERO cracks in them. I haven't used a pumice stone or gone to get a pedicure since I started using it, so my results are only because of the lotion."

