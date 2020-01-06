Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Winter is in full swing, and with it comes the inevitable dry, cracked skin.
While most of us have our go-to hand creams and body lotions, our feet often go overlooked. Even the most self-care obsessed among us can forget that our feet need some extra love every now and then.
If you're looking for something to take care of dry soles and heels, we found just what you need. With over 6,000 perfect 5-star reviews, Amazon customers swear by O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for relief.
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream
According to the brand, the concentrated foot cream is formulated with increased levels of Allantoin, which is an ingredient that helps deliver moisture to rough skin. The fragrance-free cream is designed to heal skin within a matter of days and should be applied to exfoliated skin after bathing for best results.
Stuff We Love
Amazon customers have been loving the results, with some even sharing impressive before and after photos of their newly-refreshed feet.
"I'm not one to write a review, but this product is absolutely amazing," one reviewer raved. "The proof is in the pictures."
Some suggested using a foot file before applying the cream for maximum smoothness.
"With a little filing, they look almost new!" one reviewer wrote. "This is only the first week, and I'm compelled to post a review. Finally, a foot cream that works!"
Users claim the cream also helped get their feet back in shape for sandal season well before the warmer months have even arrived.
"My feet haven't looked this good and felt this soft in ages," another reviewer wrote. "It's true it has no scent which is great and it works exactly as advertised! I can't get over it!"
Others pointed out that results may take slightly longer if you do not exfoliate, though you should still see improvements with regular use.
"After four weeks my feet have never been better," a reviewer wrote. "They are still a little surface dry, probably because I only use it at night, but there are ZERO cracks in them. I haven't used a pumice stone or gone to get a pedicure since I started using it, so my results are only because of the lotion."
Pair the cream with this bestselling foot file and your feet should be soft and smooth in no time!
