Graham told the publication that the mask is shaped "like a sock," and is perfect for her since she never has time for a pedicure. She also credits the mask for always keeping her feet "glistening" during her many photo shoots.

Sephora offers an almond version that "comforts and nourishes dry feet and softens rough areas," while the lavender version "alleviates fatigue and aching feet with a soothing and refreshing effect." Both are meant to be placed on dry feet and left on for 20 minutes — no need to rinse!

Sephora customers seem to agree with Graham, as it currently has a 4.5-star rating thanks to over 800 reviews. One reviewer wrote that they "would recommend these for anyone looking to soften their feet," while another added, "I think the almond one was more nourishing, but I liked them both."

The model said she's also fan of Sephora's hand masks, which are also only $5 each.

Sephora offers four varieties of the hand mask: rose, avocado, macadamia, and aloe vera. The glove-shaped masks are meant to the be kept on for 15 minutes so the hydrating oils can nourish and repair dry hands.

Customers have given it a 4-star rating on Sephora's site, with one reviewer calling it a "miracle mask for hard-working hands."

