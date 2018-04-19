I tried Amazon's top-rated $10 foot file ... and it's amazing

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A few years ago, a friend of mine got a pedicure and wound up with a viral infection on her leg from a dirty pumice. This, in turn, made me worry about any tools used on my feet.

Still, it’s sandal season, and I want to get my heels and toes (and hands) all gussied up for summer.

Since I'm obsessed with beauty, I did a search and unearthed Amazon’s top-selling Microplane colossal pedicure rasp. It’s got more than 10,000 customer reviews and a 4.8-star rating (out of a possible five stars). Plus, it only costs $10 — a cheap treat.

Now, the million-dollar question: Does it work? Absolutely yes.

I keep it in the shower and use it to remove dead skin and other gunk once my feet have been softened by hot water. Calluses, be gone! It’s not remotely painful. It doesn’t scratch or scrape my skin. And, my heels end up extremely soft.

Microplane Colossal Pedicure Rasp, $10, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

But if a rasp alone doesn't soften your heels enough, here are a few other items we've tried and liked:

J. R. Watkins Foot Repair Salve, $6, Amazon

If your hooves are especially dry, we love this salve, which helps moisturize, and also smells refreshing.

Soap & Glory Heel Genius, $14, Amazon

This cream softens heels during sleep. Just put it on under socks a few nights each week before bed to notice a big difference.

Boscia Baby Soft Foot Peel, $29, Amazon

Made without parabens or sulfates, this foot peel removes dead skin cells using fruit extracts.

Caudalie Foot Beauty Cream, $16, Amazon

One of my pet peeves is a foot cream that leaves behind a greasy residue. I hate slipping and sliding around in flip-flops or sandals. This non-oily but very effective cream avoids that.

Smith & Cult Nail Polish, $18, Amazon

Don't forget the finishing touches! Add a big, loud, bright splash of color with this vegan nail polish that's free of the chemicals dibutyl phthalate, toluene and formaldehyde.

HoMedics Shower Bliss Foot Spa, $70 (usually $90), Amazon

For people who walk around a lot — like I do — there's nothing better than a cooling soak at the end of the day.