While many of us are used to treating ourselves to a salon mani-pedi, since the coronavirus pandemic has everyone social distancing, that's no longer possible.

Now, it's time to take matters into your own hands and give yourself a salon-worthy pedicure at home. But before you try tackling the DIY beauty treatment, you'll want to order a few pedicure tools to make the process more seamless.

From relaxing foot spa baths to moisturizing cream, we've got you covered. We rounded up 11 of the best pedicure tools to get your toes and nails into tip-top shape while you social distance at home.

Before you do anything, you'll want to soften your cuticles, give your feet a break and soothe in a tub of warm water.

This HoMedics foot bath comes with four interchangeable inserts to relax and revitalize your feet. It has a vibration function and can heat water in minutes. Plus, it comes with three spa-style attachments to complete your pedicure.

To add a few more benefits to your foot spa, you can toss in this foot soak made with calming lavender and Epsom salt. The relaxing blend rejuvenates your feet by soothing tired muscles and helping revive cracked heels and calluses.

This versatile pedicure kit is a must-have for any pedicure, whether you want to clip nails or buff heels. It comes with a nail file, nail clipper, a cuticle pusher, pumice stone and more.

The Baby Foot one-hour foot peel will make your feet smooth and soft, just like a baby’s foot! The treatment has 16 natural extracts that are scientifically formulated to gently exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. It's a little bit gross — but totally worth it.

For a deeply moisturizing foot mask, look no further than this popular Aveeno repairing mask. Each package contains one pair of slippers filled with prebiotic oat and shea butter, which will help soothe your dry skin.

To really make a difference with your rough calluses, an electronic foot file is the ultimate pedicure tool. This one from Amope will effectively buff away thick, hard skin and remove dead skin to reveal smooth feet. It comes with an extra coarse roller head that spins 360 degrees for quick results with zero effort.

The Pedi Vac is another great tool to use to get rid of dead skin. It's a motorized callus remover with a built-in vacuum that can remove rough skin in no time. Since do-it-yourself callus removers can sometimes be painful and the blades can leave behind quite the mess, the Pedi Vac sucks up the mess, allowing you to get the job done without the need for cleanup.

Say goodbye to back pain from hunching over during those at-home pedicures. The Stedi Pedi is here to help make clipping, filing and painting your toes comfortable and easy. The product keeps your foot in the perfect position, features an LED light, a 3 and 5X magnifier, a quick-dry fan, and a pull-out drip tray to prevent messes.

A long-lasting pedicure starts with a good base coat. Before painting your toes with a fun spring nail color use this top-rated bonding coat is a must. It's formulated to grip onto the nail's surface and the nail lacquer to make polish last longer.

If you suffer from dry feet, the O'Keefe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream will quickly become a staple for you. With almost 16,000 positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, you know it must be good, too!

The foot cream creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that instantly boosts moisture levels and helps prevent further moisture loss. Many people love this product because it works fast — some even said that they see results in just a few days.

If you love getting your feet and legs rubbed with oil at the nail salon, recreate the feeling right in your home with this oil from Essie that’s formulated with vitamin E and essential fatty acids.

