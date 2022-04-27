Touch-activated bracelets, floral sculptures and more gifts mom will love

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The mother figures in our lives should be celebrated every day of the year, but Mother's Day is one of those days where we can make them feel extra special — which is partially why finding the right gift can feel overwhelming.

To make your search easier, lifestyle expert Chassie Post stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some of the best Mother's Day gifts to give this year. From touch-activated bracelets for those celebrating from a distance to boozy ice cream she can enjoy, Post has a pick for every kind of mom.

Keep reading to shop all of Post's Mother's Day gift ideas, including some bonus finds Shop TODAY loves.

Mother's Day gifts 2022

This unique bracelet can keep you and mom connected, regardless of whether you live thousands of miles apart or around the corner from one another. When one of the bracelets is tapped, it lights the other connect bracelet. You can customize the colors and materials for the bracelet bands for a special touch, too.

While the traditional floral bouquet may last a week or two, this floral sculpture will last forever. Each flower is handmade from iron, resin and wood, and then hand-painted. You can choose between seven different designs that she can proudly display in her home.

This unique tool will give her a spa day every day. Mom-owned business BearBack created this 4-in-1 tool, which can be used a a back scratcher, a massager, or to apply lotion or exfoliate as a dry brush. It can be used everywhere from her legs to her back, and the convenient collapsible design means she can take it anywhere. One reviewer even called it the Rolls Royce of back scratchers.

This mom-owned Etsy shop will curate a collage of all of the adorable artwork that little ones create. All you have to do is select the size and send the shop owner, Debi, the photos you want in the collage — she'll handle the rest and send you a digital file that you can download, print and frame in time for Mother's Day.

Another fun way to celebrate kids' art? A keychain that she can take anywhere. This rectangular keychain is ideal for portrait-style photos.

Tipsy Scoop Founder and CEO Melissa Tavvs is a mom and fifth-generation ice cream maker who knows exactly what moms crave: a sweet treat and a cocktail. So she made a bundle that can be delivered right to your mom's door and includes four flavors: Cake Batter Vodka Martini, Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel, Strawberry White Sangria Sorbet and Raspberry Limoncello Sorbet. Each pint contains 5% alcohol by volume and ships nationwide, according to the brand.

If you want to give her something sweet to carry with her everywhere, this custom photo keychain is perfect. This square-style keychain features a photo of your choosing on both sides, so however she's holding her keys, she'll be reminded how loved she is.

More Mother's Day gifts

This gift might be a little cheesy, but it's a thoughtful gift for the mom who can't resist a charcuterie board. Inside, she'll find a curation of "Wisconsin’s award-winning cheeses," such as Italian-Style Fratello and Nonna Mozz Smoked Mozzarella. Jam and crackers are also included, so she can get right to snacking.

The classic pair of Chucks just got a chic upgrade for summer. From embroidered detailing to floral prints, Converse's summer collection is full of fun finds that make for a great gift, according to Post.

Give mom the gift of a luxurious shower. This filter is packed with vitamin C that help remove impurities from the water, but also help to rejuvenate your skin and hair for up to 110 showers, according to the brand.

This Instagram-worthy flower delivery service changes their bouquet selection daily, so she can receive a fresh, in-season bloom. If you want to make it a gift that keeps on giving, you can also opt for the brand's monthly subscription service.

Honor her kids or her pets with this unique piece of jewelry. The silhouette style looks chic and polished, but is still a personalized pick that she can appreciate.

