29 fun gifts that any wine lover can toast to

If your favorite wine connoisseur enjoys coming home to a glass of red (or white or pink!) at the end of the night, we've got them covered ahead of the holidays.

From curated wine collections and tools to preserve their precious bottles to luscious bites that'll pair perfectly with whatever they're drinking, here are some seriously great gift ideas for your favorite vino lover. It doesn't matter if they're a "rosé all day" kind of sipper, pinot grigio fanatic or malbec maven — there's a wine gift for every kind of person!

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 29.

Best wines to gift

They only deserve the best wine for themselves, so they'll appreciate not sharing a single drop of this mixer flight from In Good Taste. Each collection features eight "less traditional, highly intriguing wines" for the drinker who embraces edgier tastes, from a lighter-bodied Grenache to a "salty, crisp" Vermentino. The wine brand also produces a robust Advent calendar during the holidays with two dozen mini bottles from around the globe.

Nothing feels as relaxing as basking in the sun's rays while sipping on some wonderful wine. The connoisseur of the family can do just that with six bottles of reds or whites, all from California's acclaimed vineyards.

If you're stumped on what to give them this year, this curated gift is perfect. Winc offers gift cards that allow one, two or three months worth of wine deliveries sent straight to their door. Who wouldn't be excited about that?

Best food gifts for wine lovers

If they've got some rosé on the brain, they'll adore this collection of wine-infused candies from Sugarfina.

Wine and cheese is a no-brainer pairing. Instead of roaming around the dairy section of the supermarket aisle trying to figure out which curds and accompaniments go with their favorite vino, Murray's Cheese did all the work for you and curated a collection perfect for oenophiles.

Your number one person deserves to live the life of luxury; what better way to fulfill that than with some chocolate that'll pair perfectly with their wine? Included in this confection collection are a dozen truffles with luscious fillings like champagne, tiramisu, strawberry cheesecake and coffee caramel.

Best wine glasses to gift

Keep wine at the perfect temperature with this triple-insulated, stainless wine tumbler from Corkcicle. Said to keep drinks chilly for over nine hours, the recent release's silicone bottom and easy-to-grip flat sides also make sipping on the front porch, in the backyard or at the tailgate stress- and mess-free.

Perfect for prime entertaining, these modern champagne glasses have a sleek, tapered curvature that makes them stand out amongst the sea of holiday bubbly. While they may look delicate from afar, but one Shop TODAY associate editor mentioned how sturdy and lightweight they feel in your hand.

And for the person who you always drink wine with, why not personalize their wine glass?

Aerating wine allows it to breathe, which softens its tannins while optimizing its flavor. This bestselling decanter from Rabbit not only does just that, but it also catches granular sediments as they pour their vino thanks to its micro-filter. P.S. It also comes with a 10-year warranty!

This bottle stopper is also a show stopper! A letter gleams atop a polished stopper that adds a personal touch while keeping wine drinkable.

This cordless electric wine bottle opener removes the cork with just a push of a button. Yes, that means no more broken corks, difficult corkscrews or spending way too long opening a bottle.

Help wine breathe with this handy, portable aerating chamber. Infusing wine with "the optimal amount of oxygen," according to the brand, they'll also relax a bit knowing their tablecloth will be in the clear from spillage thanks to the tapered, ribbed rubbed stopper and slanted pour spout.

The host with the most is busy juggling a variety of duties while making guests feel at home, so take one concern off their plate with this bit of technology from Coravin. Noted to pour up to 15 glasses per argon capsule, according to the brand, its Timeless Six System includes several wine preservation essentials like an aerator, six screw glass replacements, a carrying case and cleaning tools.

Best wine accessories to gift

No need to have loose bottles clink together in their tote on their way to their next BYO gathering. Earning near-perfect averages for its durability and travel-friendly design, this insulated wine carrier was specifically made to protect wine from the elements — and each other! — thanks to its padded divider and leakproof interior.

Brümate's latest launch is this multipurpose wine chiller / pitcher that's perfect to take to any outdoor soiree. Featuring two lid attachments to keep your bottle secure while commuting and another leakproof strainer lid for neat pours, the brand states it'll fit most bottle sizes.

Colder weather means cozier sips, and what better way to embrace the turning of the seasons than with a piping mug of mulled red wine? Williams Sonoma's famed spice blend includes a warming blend of whole Madagascar and allspice cloves, dried orange peel and cinnamon bits. The accompanying spice ball, meanwhile, features a swivel locking lid and is dishwasher-safe.

If they suffer from wine-related migraines, this ingenious product is for them. These wine purifier wands removes sulfites and histamines from a glass in just minutes, according to the brand, reducing their chances of feeling flushed and headachy in the process.

Is your wine lover stuck on what to serve with a bottle of vino? These easy-to-follow towel guides give suggestions for foods that go perfectly with their favorite reds and whites.

Use these marker pens to personalize wine glasses by writing names or making unique designs. Don't worry about making permanent marks; they wipe off with soap and water.

Unique gifts for wine lovers

They may not own their own winery, but they'll feel like they do holding a bottle with their likeness on it! These bestselling glossy labels from Etsy can be customized with a cherished photo and message.

Learn how to talk wine like a real sommelier! This book will help them tell a malbec from a merlot and teach them the best wines to pair with certain foods. "The Wine Bible," by Karen MacNeil, is another popular pick.

Once you learn how to talk the talk, how about walking the walk? Sign them up for a series of classes with acclaimed wine critic James Suckling, where he'll walk through through nailing tasting techniques, identifying different aromas and flavors, storing bottles with ease and more. Each MasterClass subscription also allows them to take various other courses.

Wine or coffee? Now they don't have to choose between the two! These coffee beans are aged in oak merlot wine barrels, resulting in a robust, berry-forward flavor profile that's sure to give an extra jolt to their java.

For the person who loves throwing on a face mask and pouring a chilled glass of pinot at the end of the long week, give them the gift of....both! This moisturizing mask aims to replenish their skin utilizing buzzing ingredients like squalane and vitamin E, along with grape seed and wine extracts that aid in reversing fine lines and wrinkles.

With subtle aromas of citrus, Champagne grapes and apple lingering with each burn, these handcrafted candles from Homesick Candles are perfect for any bubbly lover.

Help your loved one keep their saved corks organized in this display board that's available in all 50 states.

This Malaga wine color will look gorgeous for any classy holiday event.

This pocket-sized stain remover will save the day. It works on T-shirts, tablecloths and cotton couches to get rid of even the toughest merlot.