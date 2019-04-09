Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 23, 2016, 12:33 PM GMT / Updated April 9, 2019, 5:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Linda Carroll

A mild winter and early spring means there may be a big price to pay if you have seasonal allergies. Will we have another pollen "explosion"? It may feel like it — if you're in McAllen, Texas, which tops the list for the most challenging place to live with spring allergies in 2019.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), released its annual "Spring Allergy Capitals" report, naming the top 10 places allergy sufferers should avoid. Even if you're not located in one of the areas listed, you could still be experiencing symptoms. One of the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to allergies is waiting until they’re already suffering with itchy eyes, sniffles and sneezing.

If the pollen count is high in your area, take allergy medication even if you haven’t experienced any symptoms yet, allergists advise. You can check the pollen count in your area at the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology's website.

Dr. Merritt Fajt, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary allergy and critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, shared some common mistakes that can make allergies feel worse:

1. Not avoiding your allergy triggers.

If you're suffering, you should be tested. Once you know what you’re allergic to, you can avoid exposure. “If you know you are allergic to grass pollen, then we highly recommend you stay indoors during peak times,” Fajt said.

2. Throwing your windows wide open to allow the fresh air in.

“This can bring the pollen inside your house,” Fajt said.

Use an air conditioner. “A lot of them filter out pollen,” Fajt explained.

3. Showering in the morning.

“It’s better to shower at night before you go to bed so you can avoid bringing pollen into bed with you,” Fajt noted.

4. Mowing your lawn if you’re allergic to grass.

"And if someone else is cutting their lawn don’t go outside," said Fajt.

A sublingual tablet is available for grass allergies. It contains low levels of grass pollen and melts under your tongue. You have to take it every day and it’s just for grass, whereas shots can cover a wide variety of allergens.

5. Rubbing your itchy eyes after you’ve been outside.

There’s a good chance you could have pollen on your hands and rubbing your eyes makes your allergies worse, Fajt said. “You should at least wash your hands before rubbing your eyes,” she advised. “And you might try wearing sunglasses since this is a decent way of keeping pollen out of your eyes.”

6. Driving with the windows down.

“You want to close the windows and push the recycled air button,” she advised.

There are also some unexpected factors that could be making your allergy symptoms worse:

7. Proteins found in certain fruits and vegetables

The syndrome is called pollen food allergy syndrome (PFAS). It's also known as oral allergy syndrome.

The immune reaction fools your body into thinking it’s been exposed to an allergen. "You might eat some fresh apples and your body will perceive it as if you were eating ragweed,” Fajt said. “You can get tingling, itching and even swelling of the lips and the roof of the mouth."

Common trigger foods include:

Apples

Almonds

Carrots

Cherries

Peaches

Plums

Nectarines

Hazelnuts

Because it's not commonly known, patients often won't bring it up with a doctor.

“So I’ll just ask them, ‘when you eat certain fruits or vegetables, does your mouth feel funny?’”said Fajt.

If you don't want to avoid trigger foods until the pollen season clears, eat them cooked or without the skins.

8. Red wine

Red wines have sulfites in them — as does dried fruit. These compounds can cause nasal symptoms, said Fajt.

9. Decongestant nasal sprays

“Those sprays are OK for one or two days, and they are helpful because they give instant relief,” Fajt said. “When they’re used for more than a few days in a row they can cause nasal congestion.”

There’s even a name for this kind of congestion: rhinitis medicamentosa.

Ultimately, if you have allergy symptoms, “you shouldn’t suffer in silence," said Fajt.

"A lot of people think it’s normal not to be able to breathe through their noses. Then they try a medication and tell me things like ‘I never knew things smelled this nice or that I could sleep through the night.’”