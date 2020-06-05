25 expensive-looking Father's Day gifts that are $25 and under

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father's Day is about celebrating Dad and all that he is — but sometimes finding a gift that truly expresses your appreciation can be a challenge.

While you've likely searched many places for a great gift this year, some might not have checked all the boxes while still being budget-friendly. However, an inexpensive Father's Day gift can still be truly thoughtful, so we rounded up 25 affordable gifts to show Dad how much you appreciate him.

Whether he enjoys standing behind the grill or kicking up his feet and relaxing, there's an affordable Father's Day gift for every kind of dad on this list.

Personalized Father's Day gifts under $25

Mugs can be overdone, but can he resist a mug with adorable family photos on it? You can customize his new favorite coffee cup with up to nine photos and remind him that he truly is the “best dad ever.”

He'll finally be an official "grill master" with this custom apron. You can select the color of the text and fabric, and even choose a different “title” to personalize your message.

These socks are perfect for the dad who's inseparable from the family pet. You can customize these socks with “dad’s best friend” for a unique gift he’ll be able to wear time and time again.

Customized gifts can always bring a smile to his face, and this phone card holder is one that he’ll be able to use right away. Whether he’s a pet dad or a human dad, he’ll have a photo close by of his loved ones at all times.

Whether he prefers to hit a few practice swings in the backyard or head out for a day on the green, he’ll have some unique good luck charms to take with him.

Clothing and accessories Father's Day gifts under $25

In case he needed another reminder of his status as the "best dad ever," this Yoda shirt will let him know. As Yoda might say, "A new wardrobe staple, he will have."

If he prefers to only keep the essentials at hand, this wallet is slim enough to fit in his front pocket so he won’t have to worry about losing track of it or misplacing it. Even better? For a custom touch, you can get it embossed for free with his name or initials.

If he’s a self-declared comic book nerd, he can finally claim his own superpower with this T-Shirt. This bestseller is available in 11 different colors and six different sizes, so there’s an option to fit every style.

These celebratory "best dad" slippers are available in two patterns. The memory foam insole and sherpa footbed make every step plush, so he can finally ditch his old pair of slippers without compromising comfort.

For the dad that loves all things retro, this Atari-inspired wallet is a vintage dream. It even includes the buttons and font designs he likely remembers from his childhood.

Kitchen and grilling Father's Day gifts under $25

A bacon, egg and cheese sandwich is a craving most dads likely experience on a weekly basis. This breakfast sandwich maker combines all of the steps into one easy process so he can enjoy a quick bite before work or even on the weekends.

If he’s always grilling up more than burgers, these simple kabob baskets with more than 300 reviews can help step-up his grill game.

If he takes his coffee seriously, this ceramic coffee dripper will help deliver flavor in every sip. Since it pours directly into the mug, it takes away the need for any multi-step processes, leaving him with a flavorful cup.

For the dad that has become his own barista over the last few months, this simple kitchen gadget can be a game changer. Goodbye boring coffee, hello lattes and cappuccinos.

If he’s guilty of midnight snacking, he can make his own tasty creations right in the kitchen. This mini ice cream maker can whip up a personal pint in just 30 minutes, leaving him with complete flavor autonomy.

Home Father's Day gifts under $25

Coffee mugs are always a go-to gift, but this one adds a unique touch by reminding him that he’s your “No. 1” guy with every sip.

Whether he loves to travel or enjoys dining out, this book will prepare him for the culinary treats at his dream destination city. From New York City all the way to Tokyo, he’ll have the inside scoop on the best spots across the globe.

If he claims he just wants quality time as a gift this year, these conversation cards can make things interesting. You can choose from different topics ranging from “family” to “teen” for some classic fun.

For the at-home bartender, this durable cocktail shaker will have him whipping up his own creations in no time.

This durable insulator works to keep cans and bottles ice cold, which any dad can appreciate in the heat of the summertime. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so he won’t have to do any of the cleaning.

Presentation is everything, and this wooden caddy will be his new favorite showcase at family barbecues. For an added touch, throw in a few of his favorite brews before you wrap it up.

Self-care Father's Day gifts under $25

This self-care kit from the barber-approved brand Baxter of California features everything he’ll need for some pampering. It includes body wash, deodorant and shampoo that will have him feeling his best.

These fancy soap bars are paraben-free and work to cleanse, hydrate and revitalize the skin. Reviewers praise them for their hefty size, so this investment will keep dad smelling like new for a while.

Tech gear Father's Day gifts under $25

Whether he’s headed out for a hike or simply wants to relax in the backyard, he’ll likely want to bring some tunes along with him. This portable speaker comes with its own carrying strap and boasts 10 hours of playing time on a single charge.

For the tech enthusiast, this charging stand will keep up to two of his devices charged and organized at the same time. The stand features two USB charging ports so he won’t have to use multiple outlets to charge overnight.

