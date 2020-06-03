33 thoughtful Father's Day gifts the kids can give Dad this year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father’s Day is the perfect time to let superstar dads know they are appreciated for all that they do. From the early years of changing diapers to those late nights helping with homework, he deserves the perfect gift that can wrap all of those “thank yous” into one.

While your kids may not have been able to create a homemade Father’s Day gift at school this year, there are still plenty of easy crafts that your little ones can make to give to Dad on his special day.

Even if you don’t have enough time to make crafts with everyone at home, you can still find a personalized gift for that special touch, or find something unique that he didn’t even know he needed. To help make your search just a bit easier, we rounded up some of the best presents and crafts any dad would love to get for Father's Day.

From custom photo frames to a cookie decorating kit, read on for some of the best finds.

To shop this article by category, click the links below:

Personalized Father's Day gifts from kids

Dad is every kid’s superhero, and this book will truly make him the main character! You can personalize the book to include your kid’s name and select the appropriate skin tone for the hero to create a personalized story.

This personal, fill-in-the-blank story is a gift he can read long after the day is over. Each page features a prompt that is sure to bring a smile to his face (and a few tears to his eyes).

This customizable plaque is a step above your typical picture frame. The sturdy display doesn’t require a frame and can fit up to six photos.

Turn that prized piece of artwork on the fridge into something he can take with him at all times with this custom keychain. You can choose between a silver, gold or rose gold finish.

His morning cup of coffee can be made even more special with this custom mug.

If he prefers to look at his vinyl collection more than he listens to it, this custom vinyl will fit perfectly into his display. Choose the message for the label and he’ll have a special piece to proudly keep forever.

Looking for something sentimental to give him this Father’s Day? This original art sketch is hand-drawn by the artist — all you need to do is supply the details for a family portrait that is picture-perfect.

Father's Day craft gifts from kids

For a unique Father's Day craft for kids, this fishing-inspired artwork will reel in his heart. It comes mostly pre-prepared, so you just need to use the orange paint to get your little one to finish the piece.

This homemade Father's Day gift is another piece of artwork that he'll cherish. Much like the fishing painting, this canvas arrives with all of the fancy lettering taken care of, so all that's left to do is add the footprints.

This wooden frame makes for an easy craftable Father's Day gift — all you'll need is some paint to finish it off. He'll have a custom photo frame to cherish for years to come.

For the dad with a sweet tooth (or a midnight snacking habit), these labels can help create an easy Father's Day gift idea. Once you have your jars full of snacks and treats, you and your little one can apply the labels and decorate to proclaim his "stache."

For a sentimental gift, you can order these 365 love notes and print them at home and then place them in a jar. This way, Dad will have a sweet note to read for every day of the year.

If he's got a green thumb, this easy Father's Day craft idea will add a loving touch to his garden. It includes the patterns, stylus, tiles, cement and mixing pouch, so you'll have everything you'll need to construct it at home.

To make his morning cup of coffee extra special, this customizable mug is an innovative way to add a personal touch. The kit includes the mug, paint and paintbrush.

Father's Day food gifts from kids

The best gift is one that they can make (and eat!) together, and this cookie decorating kit makes for a perfect edible craft. This set includes an assortment of 10 cookies in shapes like shirts and squares, as well as three different colors of icing to bring the creations to life.

Whether he likes to cook or travel, this “Taste of Italy” box can satisfy both of his passions. It includes top-notch ingredients such as toasted fregola sarda, hot peppers and savory hazelnut chocolate that make for a delicious and authentic Italian meal.

For any dad with a sweet tooth and an affinity for caffeine, these chocolate covered espresso beans from Wes Candy Co. are just as exquisite-looking as they are satisfying. The espresso beans are freshly roasted and the almonds are lightly salted to appease any palate.

If he loves cooking on the grill, a Himalayan salt plate might be what his barbecue is missing. Whether he’s grilling up chicken or shrimp, this salt plate will add a bit of flavor to the dish.

For a custom gift that you know he’ll enjoy, this cookie tin can be personalized with a message or photo of your choice.

This tie-shaped box is full of 10 different varieties of beef jerky, including savory flavors such as whiskey maple and honey bourbon.

Father's Day tech gifts from kids

If headphones aren’t his style, these unique frames might be a top contender. These Bluetooth enabled glasses sync to his phone, so he can hear his favorite songs and answer calls in style.

If he’s enthusiastic about his neighborhood walks or simply has a passion for fitness, he’ll appreciate a gadget to help him reach his goals. This touch screen watch can sync with his phone, so he can check his messages while he monitors his heart rate or his calories.

For the dad who likes to keep his car as tidy as possible, he’ll appreciate this handheld vacuum that he can conveniently store in his vehicle.

Father's Day clothing gifts from kids

This stylish trucker hat can be the finishing touch to nearly any outfit. The leatherette patch is laser engraved and can be placed on a blue or black hat of your choosing.

For the proud victor of family game night, this brilliantly themed sock box is perfect for the “least-competitive” member of the family.

Cologne is always a typical Father’s Day gift, but this limited-edition body spray just might be his new favorite. It boasts warm hints of bergamot, cardamom and sandalwood (and just might be your new favorite, too).

Father's Day home and recreational gifts from kids

This sleek travel mug will be a welcomed addition to any remote workspace. The insulated ceramic canister combined with the leak-proof bamboo lid will keep his coffee hot all morning, so he can avoid making frequent trips to the microwave.

With the unforgiving heat of the summer season, a Yeti tumbler will be just what he needs if he plans on being outdoors. The double-wall vacuum insulation combined with the “no sweat” design works to keep drinks ice cold (or steaming hot, if he prefers).

If he’s a new dad or simply can appreciate a word of advice, this “playbook” might come in handy. It’s full of quotes from mentors, coaches and role models including John Madden and Vince Lombardi, so inspiration is just a page away.

Whether it’s nostalgia or a passion for the game, this memory-inspired candle will bring it all to his living room. It smells of crisp cedar, grass and buttery popcorn, combining every element of the game into one scent that’s a trip down memory lane.

The best gift from the kids is something they can do together, and this three-hole golf set works for up to two players at a time. It includes clubs, golf balls, a rule book and even a scoring pad, so he has all the essentials to play indoors or outdoors.

If Jenga is a can’t-miss during game night, this “XL” version of the game helps bring the fun outdoors. The 54 wooden blocks stack as high as five feet and can be conveniently stored in the included carrying bag.

For the dad that plans on spending the summer relaxing outdoors, this compact hammock can help him achieve his goals. The sturdy nylon taffeta can stand up against the elements and the aluminum carabiners make installation a breeze, so he can catch a quick nap in no time.

