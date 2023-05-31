20 genius Father's Day gifts for the handyman that loves to DIY everything

Growing up, my dad’s handiest skill was finding his checkbook, grabbing his pen and telling me it was time to get the oil changed. My Grandpa Gene, on the other hand, had an engineer’s mind with a MacGyver-like technique. Why, he would wonder, should I spend my good money on new insulation when back issues of Grandma Patty’s J.C. Penney’s catalog would work just fine? Why, he would muse, should I exert all this extra energy in creating the world’s first dashboard camera, when tinkering with the vehicle's side mirrors and plane geometry, would easily rid the Dodge Grand Caravan of all potential blind spots? (This actually did happen in preparation for an 18-hour road trip from Indianapolis to Miami.)

He rigged everything because he had to — power tools were/are expensive, especially for a guy raising 12 kids. But it makes me wonder what he could have done if he had some must-have DIY gifts in his tool belt. I can hear him now — “Honey, that’s one really nice grease gun coupler you have there. They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.”

With that in mind, and in honor of Father’s Day, behold these genius gifts for the Tool Time dad in your life.

Best Father's Day gifts for handymen and DIYers

Since the dad in your life knows a saw from a set of pruning shears, sweat is getting in his eyes — and nobody has time for that. This performance headband from Under Armour won’t slip, but will absorb and wick the sweat away, all while leaving your dad looking and feeling cool.

This one is going out to all the handyman dads who don’t cut the corners when it comes to proper maintenance on anything with grease fittings. This grease gun coupler features reinforced jaws, a top-notch gasket and kicks the pressure up to an impressive 14,000 PSI.

Keep those utility and heavy-duty kitchen knives hair-splitting sharp with this sharpening rod from Kota Japan. Described by one dad as the blade sharpening equivalent of “working smarter not harder,” this tool requires minimum force in order to achieve maximum sharpness.

Why get him one new tool when you can surprise him with a dozen? This multitool features just about anything he'd need in a pinch — wire cutters, scissors, package opener, tweezers, multiple flat head drivers and more, to start! It's bound to become the MVP of your dad’s tool box or work arsenal in no time.

Breathing air is good. Breathing in sanding wood, drywall, metal grinding, insulation and epoxy… bad. If you’ve got a dad that mixes and mingles in any of these territories, he can’t have enough of these. Designed in three sizes to fit most head shapes, this half-facepiece reusable respirator mask reduces fogging thanks to its exhalation valve cover and has an easy-to-use "quick latch" mechanism for easy removal.

Champion hoodies seem to be uniform for the head dude/handy man of the house. With several staple dad colors and sizes up to 4X available, this Champion hoodie is made with a cotton/poly blend that “lasts for decades” and features cuffs that are loose enough to pull up and over the forearms. Also, let us not forget the importance of kangaroo pockets!

If the dad in your life demands as much precision from his digital thermometer as he does his level, then we have a winner for you. This Cooper-Atkins Digital Thermometer features a stainless steel four-inch probe, which gages temperature from -40°F all the way to 450°F. As an added health-conscious bonus, it is also designed with an anti-bacterial additive to assist in staying off bacteria growth, according to the brand.

Break it, we dare you. This “unbreakable hatchet” is an Amazon bestseller that is ready to chop down the competition and small- to medium-sized logs. It also features a lifetime warranty and a low-friction blade coating that allows for a strong committed strike every time.

This product is every college student's dream — or proves to be resourceful for every tool-obsessed father. Crush those empty cans with authority or pop open your favorite brew with this multifunctional bottle opener from Etsy. The mallet will also strike nails if absolutely necessary, but prefers cans whenever possible.

Even if your dad is a novice to DIY work, this tool belt will at least have him looking the part. With pockets as far as the eye can see, this tool belt brings the comfort of an apron with a sense of style only suspenders can provide. Several verified shoppers who've noted injuries also mentioned it giving them some extra relief around their back and shoulders.

Keep cool and keep air moving from the garage, the workshop or the kiddos soccer game all year long with this bestselling portable fan from Dewalt. This cordless fan is flexible when it comes to mounting / hanging options, and features a wide-ranging, variable speed control (which can run over four hours on its maximum airspeed).

Lose the muss and fuss of tangled cords with this retractable gadget with 180° swivel movement. It features 50 feet of heavy-duty cord, three grounded outlets with circuit breaker and includes all the necessities required for ceiling or wall mounting.

Next to the red light when you're running late for school pick-up, the check engine light is the second most evil light of all time. With this gadget in his garage, your dad will flip the script on the check engine light situation. This tool will capture the diagnostic codes from his vehicle and will not apply the hard sell for new windshield wipers. Just download the app (compatible with iPhones, Androids and Windows, according to the brand), scan and reap the results displayed on his trusted online device.

Whether your dad is drilling holes in his shop or flipping burgers by the grill, this mobile cooler from Black+Decker will be a trusted and steadfast companion. This cooler features a 20-gallon basin, a split door top and a built-in bottle opener.

Every handyman dad I know loves their lawn and garden nearly as much as they love their workshop and their children. With that in mind, give him a tidy gardening tool to keep the lawn looking sharp this summer. This retractable garden hose from Giraffe Tools includes a pre-installed 130-foot hose which locks at any length and easily retracts back into the sturdy casing with just a gentle tug.

As someone who has attempted to paint her own two-story house, a paint sprayer is as lifesaving as it is timesaving. This high-efficiency paint sprayer is great for painting home exteriors as well as staining the deck.

This isn’t your father’s generator, but it could be your father’s new go-to alternative power source. This lightweight, easy-to-use solar generator is easily at home in the garage as it is on a camping trip.

As C&C Music Factory proudly proclaimed, “I got the power!” — and so will your dad with this handy dandy power inverter. This unit brings a lot of the functionality of a lug and tug generator without the schlepping and unnecessary extension cords.

A professional level chainsaw in the hands of your semi-pro dad — what could go wrong? Kidding aside, this Stihl chainsaw is a beaut of a machine. Chainsaw features include low exhaust, high fuel efficiency, the Master Control Lever for easier accessibility and reduced vibration for smoother execution.

You might have been the twinkle in your father’s eye, but that was before you offered up this Craftsman combo kit for Father’s Day. The kit includes a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, jig saw, sander and more.