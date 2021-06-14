Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for a dad who always seems to have the latest and greatest technology? Father's Day is right around the corner, and it's the perfect time to find the perfect tech-powered gift for him.

To help get the creative juices flowing, the Shop TODAY team has rounded up 19 options for every budget and personality. From smart speakers and gaming accessories to topnotch laptops and more, we're pretty sure you'll find something he'll love on this list.

Under $50

Smart speakers have become an integral part of many of our homes and this one from Google is a true multitasker. The second generation Nest Mini with Google Assistant can play music, catch you up on the latest news or weather, check your calendar, set a timer and alarm and much more. All that for under $40!

Calling all gamers! Any guy who likes to be transported away into video game land will appreciate this topnotch headset that's compatible with a range of gaming platforms like the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The noise canceling microphone will help immerse him in the game and escape the world for a bit, while the adjustable headband will keep him comfy.

Sometimes, tech dads need a little nudge to put down their devices and just soak up the little moments in life. This brilliant phone case features cushioning that blocks tech notifications so he can enjoy some quality time with the family. So in a way, it's a gift for you all!

For the dad who hates sharing, this personalized wall charger plug-in will ensure he gets first pick when it comes to juicing up his gadgets. It comes with an LED illumination so he knows it's on and working, three charging ports and can be personalized with up to two rows of text.

If your dad can never keep track of his wallet…or his keys…or his head if it wasn’t screwed on, this Apple AirTag is perfect. All he has to do is attach the AirTag to his most misplaced items and then use his phone or tablet to track it. (Of course, this does mean he’ll have to keep tabs on where his phone is.)

Under $100

Ideal for both travel and everyday use, this practical backpack has a built-in USB port that helps you power up your devices so you never run out of juice while you're on the go. The sturdy bag fits up to a 16.1" laptop, has plenty of storage and a water-resistant coating to keep tech items safe. It also features RFID protection that keeps your credit card data safe.

If your dad is constantly snapping photos of the family on his smartphone, this mini mobile printer will definitely make his Father's Day even sweeter. The compact device prints 2'x3' photos with a peel and stick backing and can print from Bluetooth or your social media accounts.

Staying connected while you're on the go isn't easy when your battery is running low, and that's where this portable power bank comes in handy. The lightweight charger can charge a laptop fully, a smart phone four times or a camera/GoPro up to seven times, and is also safe to pop in your airplane carry-on bag.

Let dad drink his coffee or tea at the premium temperature with this smart mug. The Ember mug lets the drinker choose their optimum drinking temperature via an app, and then maintains that heat level for up to an hour and a half. (There's also a travel option for the on-the-go dad.)

If your dad likes to get the party going – wherever he is – this portable Bluetooth speaker will let him do just that. The tiny, but mighty, speaker is waterproof, sand-proof and can play streaming audio for to 16 hours on a single charge.

Under $200

Smart doorbells are a must-have in any tech lover's home, and Dad will absolutely adore this one from Lorex that can greet guests and play pre-recorded messages. The 2K wired video doorbell works during the daytime and nighttime and lets you know whenever anyone approaches your door. Plus, there are no monthly fees!

Over the past year, we've all become a lot more aware of how gross and dirty our phones can be, and cleaning them daily is key if you want to fend off nasty germs. PhoneSoap's smartphone sanitizer disinfects phones in five minutes with the help of UV-C light and fits phones of any size, so it's a worthwhile investment.

For PC gamers, a topnotch keyboard is everything, and this popular model has a whole bunch of awesome features that are worth bragging about. For starters, the colorful keys add a touch of attitude, while the ergonomic palm rust keeps hands comfy during a long gaming session. Plus, the responsive design is ideal when he's playing a game that relies on speed.

Splurge-Worthy Tech Gifts

Whether you're heading out on a family vacation or just playing in the backyard, dad will be psyched to get his hands on this pocket-sized camera so he can capture a whole lot of fun memories. It's small but mighty and takes crisp photos and videos, all while stabilizing movement.

This robotic mop is perfect for the dad who wants to incorporate technology into all areas of his life, even his cleaning routine. It tackles a range of messes with ease and works on hardwood, tile and stone floors. The smart mop memorizes the layout of your home, cleans around furniture and even charges itself when it's running low on battery.

Help him add the finishing touches on his tech-powered house by gifting him with a smart lock this Father's Day. With this Wi-Fi-powered one from Schlage, dad will be able to lock and unlock the front door from anywhere, so it's perfect for those times when someone in the house forgot their keys. It even works with Amazon's Alexa.

Whether he loves the latest and greatest gadgets, or just desperately needs an upgrade, this powerful laptop is sure to make dad’s day. Available in two sizes (13.5” or 15”), the laptop has impressive graphics and speed and a few awesome features like a high-res touchscreen and wireless Xbox connectivity.

If the dad in your life has a man cave he likes to escape to every now and then, this smart TV would be a smashing addition to the room. The 4K processor, dynamic speakers and backlighting technology make it feel like you're right in the thick of the action while watching a movie.

Let Dad embrace his nostalgic side with this full-size arcade machine that features 300 licensed arcade and console games. It's perfect for families who love to game together and has something for every age and skillset.

