Make this Father's Day the best yet with exclusive deals up to 50% off for TODAY readers

Still scrambling the perfect Father's Day gift? Before you throw in the towel and decide to get him another tie, Shop TODAY is offering our readers exclusive discounts up to 50% on premium brands to help you find a gift he'll actually like.

Whether you're shopping for your own father, your kids' father, grandfathers, or any amazing dad in your life, these options have got you covered. Keep reading for more details on these amazing exclusive deals, plus find our own favorite picks for some shopping inspiration.

Shop TODAY Father's Day exclusives

Whether your dad is the outdoorsy type or hoping to refresh his office wardrobe, Land's End is a one-stop-shop for stylish menswear. Our readers can take 50% off of dress shirts, pants, outerwear, activewear, shoes, belts, and more at checkout by using the code TODAY50 now through June 19.

Finding sweat-free dress shirts can be a struggle, but these button-downs featuring Coolmax moisture-wicking technology are both fashionable and functional. Because no one wants to turn on an iron in the summer heat, this shirt features wrinkle-resistant technology while staying stretchy and comfortable.

Make him the best-dressed dad on summer vacation with these 7-inch swim shorts, available in five fun patterns. Four-way stretch fabric, basket-style knit lining, and an elastic waistband are designed to move with him in the water for a comfortable fit.

Strike the balance between comfort and style with these luxe leather loafers, available in tan leather, brown leather, and grey suede. The flexible EVA sole and memory foam footbed will make these his go-to for any event.

For the tech-obsessed dad who's always on the hunt for the latest gadget, Sharper Image is offering an exclusive discount to TODAY readers. Take 20% off sitewide now through July 1 at 3am EST on outdoor games, BBQ accessories, electronics, and more by using the promo code TODAY20 at checkout.

This digital barbecue fork is designed to read the internal temperature of your meat within seconds to take all the guesswork out of cooking. We think it would make a great Father’s Day gift for the grill-loving Dad in your life.

Draped over his desk chair or while reclining on the couch, give your dad the gift of on-demand massages without leaving the house! This massage mat is completely portable, and features nine different massage patterns and an optional heat function for maximum relaxation.

Bring out your dad's competitive edge with this pong golf set. Perfect for backyard barbecues, this game of pong golf comes with two lawn boards, two chipping mats, foam balls, and a carrying case to take anywhere. Simply add plastic cups and enjoy!

For the practical parent, dads will love that you scored a major discount on must-have home products from Shark and Ninja. By using the exclusive code TODAY30 at checkout, our readers can get 30% off the below four bestselling products.

A spotless home is always a great gift, and this cordless vacuum is over $100 off with our discount. The Vertex packs remarkable cleaning power in a lightweight package — under nine pounds — and runs up to 50 minutes on one charge. It also comes with attachments for hard-to-reach places, including a tool specifically designed for pet hair.

If the dad in your life prefers a hands-off approach to cleaning, then the Shark AI Ultra Robot is for him. This smart vacuum features voice control and navigation technology and cleans itself for the ultimate easy cleaning experience.

Treat him to a delicious cup of coffee with this multi-functional coffee brewer that brews nine different sizes of coffee, from a small cup to a carafe. This coffee maker is also compatible with Keurig K-cups to quickly brew a single cup of coffee with ease.

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! This handy machine from Ninja lets your dad whip up sweet treats with ease. Make up to two pints of ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, smoothies, or sorbet at the touch of a button so he can get creative with custom desserts.

Get him a gift he'll actually use with Tommy John's premium underwear and loungewear, designed for maximum comfort and style. TODAY is offering 25% off sitewide with the code TODAY25 now through July 1.

These boxer briefs have over 2700 five-star reviews for a reason. Made from a blend of no-pill micro modal and spandex for stretch, these undies feature a stay-put waistband, a horizontal fly, and a contoured pouch in 15 different prints and colors.

Matching sets are for men, too! This ultra-comfy tee and short set comes in a stylish ribbed fabric with an adjustable tie waistband on the shorts to be cozy and cute in and out of the house.

No more wearing grubby old boxers to bed! Stay cool under the covers with these sleep shorts made of silky non-pilling micro modal, available in eight stylish colors and patterns.

Dads need to practice self care, too, and what better way to encourage that than a luxurious shave kit from The Art Of Shaving? Our readers get exclusive access to 30% off a single purchase June 6-June 19 by using the code TODAY30 at checkout.

Help him achieve a perfect shave on the go with The Art of Shaving's four elements of a perfect shave, all in TSA-approved sizes. This six-piece kit features a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, five-blade razor, shaving brush, after-shave balm, and travel bag in a mesmerizing sandalwood fragrance.

For a dad who's always looking to try the latest in tech, get him this award-winning heated razor. The adjustable heat settings allow him to recreate a hot towel shave at home, and its sleek design is compatible with Gillette razors for easy refills.

If your dad loves nothing more than a nice glass of whisky, gift him with a cologne to remind him of his favorite pastime. The Art of Shaving's Bourbon Amber fragrance features base notes of amber and sandalwood, a heart of saffron and vanilla, and head notes of lemon for an intoxicating scent.

