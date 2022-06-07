Sharper Image Father's Day gifts: Exclusive discounts and sweepstakes

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Still have no idea what to get the dad in your life for Father's Day? We understand — dads are notoriously hard to shop for. But Shop TODAY has you covered with not only a discount at Dad-approved SharperImage.com on outdoor games, BBQ accessories, electronics with promo code TODAY20, but you can also enter for our sweepstakes for a chance to win a perfect-for-Dad Fathers' Day gift.

Three winners will be chosen for the grand prize: a motorized pool lounger. Perfect for summer, this pool lounger lets your dad do more than just float while soaking in the sun. Joystick controllers and a powerful motor let him steer and it comes complete with a comfortable headrest and cup holders for the ultimate dad relaxation.

The summer fun doesn't stop there — TODAY will also select five first-prize winners for the summer bundle, which includes everything you need to throw some killer backyard barbecues: a digital BBQ fork and Bluetooth tiki torch speakers (set of 2).

Now through June 17, you can enter to win below, and keep scrolling to shop more exciting options from SharperImage.com.

The TODAY fan-favorite digital BBQ fork is the perfect gift for the dad who loves to grill. According to the brand, it can accurately read the internal temperature of your steak, chicken, pork, or any meat in seconds to ensure a proper cook every time. You can also set it to your desired temperature and the BBQ fork will beep when the meat is cooked to your liking, and even features a built-in flashlight for grilling after dark.

Also included in the summer bundle are the tiki torch speakers, a multitasking gadget with over 50 five-star reviews raving about their sound quality. They pair easily over Bluetooth to stream tunes or even audiobooks and podcasts, and have a battery life of up to six hours, according to the brand. The warm flickering lighting lends a luxe atmosphere to any outdoor space.

For more Father's Day gifts, Shop TODAY has an exclusive discount at ShaperImage.com. Take 20% off now through July 1 at 3am EST on outdoor games, BBQ accessories, electronics, and more by using the promo code TODAY20 at checkout.

For the dad who takes his grilling game seriously, this wireless meat thermometer is the perfect gift for him to unwrap. The gadget will allow him to check the temperature on his phone, instead of having to hover around the grill.

Draped over his desk chair or while reclining on the couch, give your dad the gift of on-demand massages without leaving the house! This massage mat is completely portable, and features nine different massage patterns and an optional heat function for maximum relaxation.

Let him play beer connoisseur without a trip to the brewery. This flight set is made of handsome acacia wood, and comes with a chalkboard, beer cap holders, and four glasses. Just add some local craft beers or his favorite brews for a full tasting experience at home.

if your dad loves tech but is old-fashioned at heart, then he'll love this device that prints photos right from his smartphone. According to the brand, it connects wirelessly with iPhones, Androids, and more to print 4"x6" color images in seconds without a computer.

Make trips a little more stylish with this classic leather duffel bag. The brand says this is made of full-grain American cowhide. Available in black and brown, it features a wide zippered opening, interior organizers, carrying handles, and a removable shoulder strap for easy carrying.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Be sure to check out Shop TODAY’s Gift Guide to shop for everyone on your list, including:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!