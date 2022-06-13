29 Father's Day gifts that will arrive on Dad's doorstep right on time

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even if he's your right hand man, shopping for Dad isn't always easy. With Father's Day fast approaching (seriously, it's on Sunday!), now's about the right time to get a last-minute gift before it's too late.

Thankfully, there are a handful of retailers offering quick shipping and delivery, so you can still find the perfect gift for Dad that will get to him right on time. And we did all the hard work for you and found budget-friendly options and exclusive deals that every kind of dad will love, from the one who has it all to the pops who are always on the go.

To shop our favorite last-minute Father's Day finds, just click on the links below:

Father's Day gifts with next-day delivery

Summer is the perfect season to pop a bottle of Champagne and your dad will surely appreciate this fancy bubbly. You can order this for next-day delivery and celebrate him from far away.

Is he a movie fan? Give Dad this popcorn kit to make his movie marathoning more delicious. The pack comes with a set of flavors to curb his late-night cravings.

If he can't get enough of sparkling water, then this gift will be life-changing. The sparkling water maker will save him trips to the market and give some personality to his drinks.

For the dad that loves unique snacks, this crate comes with all the meaty treats. It contains root beer candy drops, bacon beer cheese dip, hickory-smoked sausage and more.

Keep Dad's whiskey collection fresh with this drinkware set. The fine decanter and glasses will complement his edgy office and keep his old-fashioned essentials on hand at all times.

Last-minute Father's Day food gifts

He can whip up healthier versions of perfectly crisp fries, mozzarella sticks and more with this air fryer. The basket and tray are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning a breeze.

Whether he's sipping on coffee or a cocktail, this mug will keep his drinks at an ideal temperature. It features a double-wall vacuum-insulated construction, which not only maintains drink temperature but will keep his hands protected from any extremely hot or cold beverages he puts inside. Not to mention, it's also shatter-resistant to stand up against potential drops or spills.

These infused olive oils will help him bring bright and bold flavors to grilled vegetables or marinades. Just a drizzle will take his impressive culinary creations to the next level.

The last thing he wants is a burger-gone-wrong from not having the right tools for cooking. Luckily, this 36-piece barbecue tool set includes just about everything he needs to successfully cook a meal on the grill. In addition to a handy temperature guide, it comes with skewers, heat-resistant gloves, tongs, a spatula and more.

These nonstick trays are designed to make cooking easier and safer. When prepping and transporting raw meat, use the red tray. After the meat is thoroughly cooked, you use the black tray. Each one fits perfectly on top of the other to make moving from the grill to the table a simple task. They are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

This impressive meat and cheese spread is sure to make any food-obsessed Dad's day. The gift box includes an assortment of sausages, cheeses, crackers and spreads that he can use to make an impressive charcuterie board.

If his love for spice goes way beyond hot sauce, this gift box comes with a selection of snacks and bites that bring the heat. Between the ghost pepper pumpkin seeds and the hot honey, he'll be sweating after every bite —in the best way possible, of course.

Available through Goldbelly, Pat LaFrieda's steak and burger sampler includes four six-ounce burgers and two 15-to-17-ounce bone-in rib steaks. The meat ships fresh and is never frozen so he'll be ready to grill right away! Order with expedited shipping to ensure it makes it in time for your Father's Day feast.

While your dad may have the meat, he'll still need to cook it when it arrives at his door. This digital thermometer will ensure that everything is cooked properly. It's compact and easy to read thanks to a digital display.

Last-minute Father's Day tech gifts

Is your dad still wearing those old wired headphones that he's had for the last five years? Help him finally cut the cord and upgrade his old pair with these top-rated Bluetooth headphones. They have more than 141,000 five-star ratings and it's not hard to see why they're so well-loved. They feature smart touch control technology, deliver powerful sound and are sweat and water-resistant.

Through June 20, when you spend more than $50 at Target, you can get free same-day shipping, making it the perfect spot to find your last-minute Father's Day gift. Get Dad this portable Bluetooth speaker, which he can clip onto his backpack, golf bag or even his belt to listen to music while on the go.

Tackle sore muscles and body aches with this massage gun. He can switch between the four speeds and four interchangeable heads to get a targeted massage in the areas where he needs it most. The small size and portable carrying case make it so he can take it with him to the gym or on his next vacation.

Hit Dad with some nostalgia this Father's Day with a game that will take him back to his childhood. These small gaming systems are the size of a credit card and each one boasts all the bells and whistles: sound effects, control buttons and a full-color screen!

Despite its compact size, this mini fridge can hold up to 12, 12-ounce soda cans and cools 40 to 45 degrees below room temperature. And on days when he'd rather keep his lunch hot, the Uber Chill XL Mini Fridge also serves as a warmer and can heat up to 150 degrees.

The AquaVault is made for any dad who enjoys the great outdoors and being near the water — and his phone — all summer long. It's a waterproof phone case that seals your phone in an air-tight bag to avoid leaks. The pouch also floats and has a sealed viewing hole which allows you to take clear photos underwater.

Last-minute Father's Day fashion gifts

Keep his sack comfortable with this five-star rated skin trunk. More than 3,000 customers rave about how comfortable and thin this underwear is. Plus, you can score 25 percent off sitewide with the code TODAY25 now through July 1.

It's time to upgrade dad's wardrobe with a shirt he doesn't need to iron. It's made from pure cotton twill fabric that is light and soft to the touch. Readers can take 50 percent off dress shirts, activewear, shoes and more at checkout by using the code TODAY50 now through June 19.

For all his outdoor adventures, give Dad these stylish shorts that feel buttery soft. This pair is ideal for everyday wear to the beach or even for his workouts.

Your dad can never have too many classic polos in his closet. And this one from Lululemon is made with Silverescent technology, which prevents the growth of odor-causing bacteria to keep him smelling fresh on hot days. Place your order today to get it by June 18.

For the fisherman looking to update his look, this gear will keep all his essentials accessible. The vest comes with multifunctional pockets along the chest for easy storage.

Last-minute Father's Day self-care gifts

Every dad deserves some pampering. Give him this kit containing Kiehl's cleanser, cream and overnight hydrating face mask. Through June 17, you can get 25 percent off this bestselling bundle.

Kiehl's popular facial wash and moisturizer will also kickstart any dad's grooming routine. He'll appreciate it even if he claims to not washing his face on the daily.

For the dad that embraces their beard no matter how bushy it is, surprise him with the perfect shave kit that includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, shaving brush, blade razor and after-shave balm. Get exclusive access to 30 percent off a single product by using the code TODAY30 at checkout.

Upgrade his shaving tools with this award-winning razor from The Art of Shaving. It features adjustable temperature settings to make hair removal way easier.

