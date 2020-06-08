31 gifts to show Grandpa you're thinking of him on Father's Day

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Whether you call him Paw-Paw, Gramps, Granddad or Pops, Grandpa deserves to feel special on Father's Day too. Even though a large family gathering is likely not happening this year, you can still send a thoughtful Father's Day gift right to his doorstep to celebrate from afar.
To help you find the perfect present, we created a list of Father's Day gifts that any grandpa would love to receive on his special day. Whether he loves to golf, fish or cook, there's bound to be something on our list to make him smile.
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:
Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Grandpa
1. "If Grandpa Can't Fix It, No One Can" Keychain
Have Grandpa carry your love wherever he goes with this sweet keychain that reads, “If Grandpa can’t fix it, no one can.”
2. UncommonGoods New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle
This custom New York Times puzzle is a great gift for the sentimental Grandpa. You can choose a special date in his life like an anniversary or birthday and turn it into a personalized puzzle.
3. Personalized Father's Day Farmhouse Sign
If his grandchildren are scattered all over the country (or world!), this personalized farmhouse sign is a thoughtful and charming way for Grandpa to keep them all in one place.
4. Knock Knock "What I Love About Grandpa" Fill in the Love Journal
One budget-friendly way you can let Grandpa know just how much you love him is with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal.
5. "World's Best Grandpa" Baseball Cap
For the grandfather who always goes above and beyond, get him this “World’s Best Grandpa” baseball cap so he can show off his pride wherever he goes.
6. "The Book of Unusual Knowledge"
If he has a curious mind and a passion for learning about various topics, Grandpa will really enjoy this book filled with random yet interesting facts.
7. ByRiver Acupressure Foot Massage Slippers
If he struggles with foot pain or simply likes foot massages, these acupressure foot massage slippers would make a great gift. They’re designed to refresh sore, achy feet while promoting better blood flow.
8. RockDove Men's Memory Foam Slipper
For a more traditional option, consider these bestselling men’s slippers on Amazon with over 8,000 verified reviews. They have memory foam insoles for a pillow-soft fit and come in six different colors.
9. Custom Engraved Family Recipe Cutting Board
If Grandpa loves to cook, he’ll love this cutting board that can be customized with a family recipe engraved on the front. Plus, it's a great way to thank Grandpa for all those delicious meals he’s cooked for you over the years.
10. Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player
Bring Grandpa back to the good ole’ days with this record player made by Victrola. It’s portable, has Bluetooth capabilities and comes in over 30 different colors.
11. UncommonGoods Baseball Park Map Glasses
If he’s an MLB fan, consider these fun baseball park map glasses. Each set features a map of an iconic stadium, which is detailed with the team’s two main colors.
12. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
If he eats eggs every morning, make his daily routine a tad easier with this rapid egg cooker by Dash. He can cook up to six eggs at a time in just minutes.
13. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
He can have breakfast in less than five minutes with this convenient sandwich maker. Plus, it has nearly 5,500 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.
14. Zazzle Personalized Golf Balls
If he enjoys spending his days on the golf course, he’ll totally love these customizable golf balls from Zazzle. You can add his name for an extra personal touch and they come in packs of three.
15. Crosley Mockingbird Radio
This vintage radio is a perfect gift for the grandfather who loves to listen to music. It’s an AM/FM radio with a Bluetooth speaker that includes an AC adaptor and a carry strap for portability.
16. Amazon Essentials Striped Cotton Polo Shirt
If you know his shirt size, consider gifting him a few of these affordable but durable polo shirts. They’re an Amazon bestseller, have over 3,200 verified reviews and come in 29 different colors.
17. Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide
These recovery slides by Hoka One One are a great summer staple. They offer a cushy and comfortable fit and have extra traction to make sure Grandpa feels secure no matter where he goes.
18. HoMedics 3D Shiatsu Massage Pillow
Even grandfathers need a moment to decompress sometimes — and now you can help him relax with this shoulder pillow massager from Homedics. It delivers heat with a circular kneading movement for a relaxing experience.
19. 1-800-Baskets Happy Father's Day Gift Basket
When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a Father’s Day gift basket. This one from 1-800 Baskets is packed with fun treats like chocolate chunk cookies and maple bacon munch trail mix.
20. "How to Babysit a Grandpa," by Jean Reagan
This bestselling book on Amazon is a fun way to celebrate the special bond between a grandfather and his grandchildren.
21. Zazzle Custom Grandpa Photo Collage Plaque
Show Grandpa just how much you love him with this thoughtful photo collage plaque that you can customize with pictures of all his grandchildren.
22. Catch Co. Mystery Tackle Box Bass Fishing Kit
This mystery tackle box fishing kit is the perfect gift for the grandpa who likes to fish. It includes up to six quality fishing lures including hard baits, skirted jigs and spinnerbaits designed for freshwater bass fishing.
23. GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair
If he loves to enjoy time outdoors, this comfortable folding rocking chair is the perfect gift he can enjoy while relaxing next to his outdoor fire pit.
Grandpa T-shirts
1. "My Favorite People Call Me Grandpa" T-Shirt
For a sweet but budget-friendly Father’s Day gift for Grandpa, consider this shirt that reads, “My favorite people call me Grandpa.”
2. "Best Grandpa by Par" T-Shirt
This T-shirt is perfect for the grandfather who loves to play golf and get the best score.
3. "This is What an Awesome Grandpa Looks Like" T-Shirt
Grandpa is definitely awesome, so help him spread the word with this funny T-shirt.
Grandpa mugs
1. Zazzle "Love You Grandpa" Handwritten Coffee Mug
You can’t go wrong with a personalized Father’s Day mug if your grandfather loves his morning coffee or tea. This “Love You Grandpa” mug allows you to include two different photos and comes in two sizes.
2. "Only the Best Dads Get Promoted to Grandpa" Mug
If your family is expecting a baby, announcing it on Father’s Day with this adorable mug could be the best gift of all for a grandfather-to-be.
3. "My Grandpa is a True Classic" Mug
Celebrate Grandpa this Father’s Day with this loving mug that reads, “My grandpa is a true classic.”
4. Zazzle Custom Grandpa Nickname Mug
If your grandfather refuses to be called “Grandpa,” get him this funny mug that can be customized with whatever endearment you call your grandparent.
5. Zazzle Grandad Definition Mug
Show your grandpa just how much he means to you with this mug that lovingly displays the “definition” of a grandfather.
For more Father's Day recommendations, check out:
- 35 Father's Day gifts for the dad who's impossible to shop for
- 31 personalized Father’s Day gifts to make your No. 1 guy feel special
- 25 Father's Day gifts your husband will actually use
- 33 Father's Day gift ideas to celebrate the new dad in your life
- Celebrating Father's Day from afar? Send Dad a delicious gift basket
- 31 unique Father's Day gifts your father-in-law will love
- Dad deserves a laugh! Here are 42 funny Father's Day gift ideas
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!