31 gifts to show Grandpa you're thinking of him on Father's Day

Whether you call him Paw-Paw, Gramps, Granddad or Pops, Grandpa deserves to feel special on Father's Day too. Even though a large family gathering is likely not happening this year, you can still send a thoughtful Father's Day gift right to his doorstep to celebrate from afar.

To help you find the perfect present, we created a list of Father's Day gifts that any grandpa would love to receive on his special day. Whether he loves to golf, fish or cook, there's bound to be something on our list to make him smile.

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:

Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Grandpa

Have Grandpa carry your love wherever he goes with this sweet keychain that reads, “If Grandpa can’t fix it, no one can.”

This custom New York Times puzzle is a great gift for the sentimental Grandpa. You can choose a special date in his life like an anniversary or birthday and turn it into a personalized puzzle.

If his grandchildren are scattered all over the country (or world!), this personalized farmhouse sign is a thoughtful and charming way for Grandpa to keep them all in one place.

One budget-friendly way you can let Grandpa know just how much you love him is with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal.

For the grandfather who always goes above and beyond, get him this “World’s Best Grandpa” baseball cap so he can show off his pride wherever he goes.

If he has a curious mind and a passion for learning about various topics, Grandpa will really enjoy this book filled with random yet interesting facts.

If he struggles with foot pain or simply likes foot massages, these acupressure foot massage slippers would make a great gift. They’re designed to refresh sore, achy feet while promoting better blood flow.

For a more traditional option, consider these bestselling men’s slippers on Amazon with over 8,000 verified reviews. They have memory foam insoles for a pillow-soft fit and come in six different colors.

If Grandpa loves to cook, he’ll love this cutting board that can be customized with a family recipe engraved on the front. Plus, it's a great way to thank Grandpa for all those delicious meals he’s cooked for you over the years.

Bring Grandpa back to the good ole’ days with this record player made by Victrola. It’s portable, has Bluetooth capabilities and comes in over 30 different colors.

If he’s an MLB fan, consider these fun baseball park map glasses. Each set features a map of an iconic stadium, which is detailed with the team’s two main colors.

If he eats eggs every morning, make his daily routine a tad easier with this rapid egg cooker by Dash. He can cook up to six eggs at a time in just minutes.

He can have breakfast in less than five minutes with this convenient sandwich maker. Plus, it has nearly 5,500 five-star verified reviews on Amazon.

If he enjoys spending his days on the golf course, he’ll totally love these customizable golf balls from Zazzle. You can add his name for an extra personal touch and they come in packs of three.

This vintage radio is a perfect gift for the grandfather who loves to listen to music. It’s an AM/FM radio with a Bluetooth speaker that includes an AC adaptor and a carry strap for portability.

If you know his shirt size, consider gifting him a few of these affordable but durable polo shirts. They’re an Amazon bestseller, have over 3,200 verified reviews and come in 29 different colors.

These recovery slides by Hoka One One are a great summer staple. They offer a cushy and comfortable fit and have extra traction to make sure Grandpa feels secure no matter where he goes.

Even grandfathers need a moment to decompress sometimes — and now you can help him relax with this shoulder pillow massager from Homedics. It delivers heat with a circular kneading movement for a relaxing experience.

When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a Father’s Day gift basket. This one from 1-800 Baskets is packed with fun treats like chocolate chunk cookies and maple bacon munch trail mix.

This bestselling book on Amazon is a fun way to celebrate the special bond between a grandfather and his grandchildren.

Show Grandpa just how much you love him with this thoughtful photo collage plaque that you can customize with pictures of all his grandchildren.

This mystery tackle box fishing kit is the perfect gift for the grandpa who likes to fish. It includes up to six quality fishing lures including hard baits, skirted jigs and spinnerbaits designed for freshwater bass fishing.

If he loves to enjoy time outdoors, this comfortable folding rocking chair is the perfect gift he can enjoy while relaxing next to his outdoor fire pit.

Grandpa T-shirts

For a sweet but budget-friendly Father’s Day gift for Grandpa, consider this shirt that reads, “My favorite people call me Grandpa.”

This T-shirt is perfect for the grandfather who loves to play golf and get the best score.

Grandpa is definitely awesome, so help him spread the word with this funny T-shirt.

Grandpa mugs

You can’t go wrong with a personalized Father’s Day mug if your grandfather loves his morning coffee or tea. This “Love You Grandpa” mug allows you to include two different photos and comes in two sizes.

If your family is expecting a baby, announcing it on Father’s Day with this adorable mug could be the best gift of all for a grandfather-to-be.

Celebrate Grandpa this Father’s Day with this loving mug that reads, “My grandpa is a true classic.”

If your grandfather refuses to be called “Grandpa,” get him this funny mug that can be customized with whatever endearment you call your grandparent.

Show your grandpa just how much he means to you with this mug that lovingly displays the “definition” of a grandfather.

