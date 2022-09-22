Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Whether you plan on spending the remaining nice days outdoors this fall or are looking to upgrade your home and office space into a cozy retreat ahead of the cold weather, there are a few gadgets that can help.

Wirecutter Deputy Editor Jason Chen stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some handy products that are perfect for the changing seasons. From a portable outdoor lamp to a heated mattress pad for those extra chilly nights, Chen has you covered.

Keep reading to see all the top gadgets you'll want to try for yourself.

Must-have gadgets for the outdoors and home as seen on TODAY

This portable outdoor lantern will come in handy for your next backyard bonfire, camping trip and more. According to the brand, it features a frosted shade for even light and will last up to 70 hours with AAA batteries.

Nothing is more satisfying than getting into a warm, cozy bed. Chen chose this heated mattress for those extra-cold nights. It features 10 heat settings and auto shutoff. It has over 4,000 Amazon five-star ratings and one verified reviewer wrote, "it helps me sleep deeper, maybe I needed a warm bed and did not have one before. It also helps my arthritis, I can sit longer at my desk now."

Chen says this laptop stand is a great option for those traveling back and forth between the home and office. According to the brand, the adjustable height brings the laptop to your eye level to protect your posture and keeps you from feeling hunched over all day. The brand also mentions it's compatible with MacBooks and most PC laptops and notebooks.

Whether you're a remote or hybrid worker or travel a lot, Chen likes this Logitech bluetooth keyboard. Coming in three different colors, the brand says this universal keyboard is compact, making it easy to travel with. They also mention it is compatible with most devices, including Windows, Mac, Chrome, iPads and more.

Upgrade your office or work-from-home space with this cozy footrest, which features an adjustable height and memory foam cushion. According to the brand, this product is perfect for those who sit for a long period of time and they say it will help relieve pain and pressure from the back and hips.

Whether you're sitting in the bleachers for an evening game or out for a stroll, Chen loves this 3-in-1 gadget for those chilly nights because it functions as a hand warmer. The brand also mentions it can be used as a portable phone charger and LED flashlight, making it perfect for evening walks or even fall camping.

More must-have gadgets for outdoors and home, according to Steve Greenberg

"Gadget Nation" author and tech expert Steve Greenberg previously joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some useful and entertaining gadgets. From cool picks for outdoor gatherings to solar-powered bug zappers, Greenberg's recommendations are sure to be a hit.

Spruce up your backyard decor or set the mood with these fun lights at late-night barbecues. You can switch up the color of the lighting, from warm white to cool white to blue, just by tapping the top of the dome. You can also dim it by pressing down on the top, too. Plus the brand says it is water-resistant.

From the pool to picnics, a portable speaker can come in handy for just about any occasion. Greenberg picked this handheld option from Sunfox, which can fully recharge in as little as 16 hours of sunlight or within two hours via a USB port. According to the brand, it is also waterproof, sand-proof and shockproof, so you can bring it along for many outdoor adventures.

Ice cream shouldn't be enjoyed as a soup. These insulated bowls can help prevent frozen treats from melting, and even come with their own lids. According to the brand, they can help keep ice cream at the right temperature for up to 200% longer than traditional bowls.

Bug bites are often unavoidable, but according to the brand, this gizmo can at least help to take away some of the itching and swelling they cause. With the press of a button, the device channels heat to the ceramic plates on its end (up to 124 degrees), which can be applied directly to the bite. The brand says it is a chemical-free way to reduce bug bite reactions for everyone ages 2 and up.

Rather than wasting your own physical energy trying to keep bugs away, Greenberg found these solar-powered zappers that you can place around your yard to help eliminate mosquitoes and other insects. According to the brand, they only require moderate sunlight and can provide protection for up to eight hours on a full charge.

Whether you're an apartment dweller or simply don't have enough room for a fire pit in your backyard, this portable fire pit can bring the bonfire vibes right into your home — without any of the smoke. All you need is some rubbing alcohol and a well-ventilated room to light it in.

Relaxing in the pool sounds nice, but not everyone wants to get wet while doing it. This float was designed with those people in mind. It is elevated above water, so your chances of getting wet are lower. It can support up to 250 pounds, is ergonomically contoured for comfortable lounging and features a sun canopy to help keep you cool, too.

More must-have gadgets for outdoors and home

Whether you're looking to create the ultimate home theater or host outdoor movie nights, this mini projector is a great addition for your home or backyard. Featuring an easy WiFi setup, you can even hook up to Fire Sticks, Chromecast, laptops and more, according to the brand. Add in an 80 to 100 inch projection screen for optimal viewing, the brand shares.

Your next gathering will be a hit with this wireless karaoke microphone, which features bluetooth capabilities. By pairing with your phone and hooking up with the included singing app, you'll be able to show off your karaoke skills with your favorite songs.

This waterproof speaker is perfect for the shower, hiking, vacations or anywhere you might want to listen to music. According to the brand, it can be fully immersed in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.