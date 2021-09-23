7 outdoor gadgets for anyone who hates bugs, cleaning or other tedious tasks

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Although fall is officially underway, there are still plenty of days left to enjoy some time outdoors. And you don't need to leave the house to do it.

If you think you're lacking the time or space to make your own backyard feel like paradise, you probably haven't come across the right gadgets. Steve Greenberg, the host of YouTube's Gadget Game Show "What the Heck is That?" and Our Gadget Guy, shared seven of them with Hoda & Jenna. These items can upgrade your outdoor experiences — and they just might change the way you spend your time outside.

Read on for all of Greenberg's picks, including an adorable (but functional) mini grill and a portable patio that doesn't require any tedious assembly.

Gadgets to upgrade the outdoors

Need to pressure wash outdoor furniture, windows or anything in between? This power cleaner from Ryobi can pull water from a hose and deliver all of the benefits of a pressure washer without the high price tag. You can choose from three spray patterns — 15 degrees, turbo or rinse — to get the job done.

Don't have an outdoor patio or want to upgrade your current one? You can instantly build a patio with these interlocking tiles without any drilling or hammering, and then pack them up to bring them elsewhere, if you please. They're made from Acacia wood, so they are naturally water-resistant and can support up to 200 pounds. Although they can develop a grey tint, you can oil them to help maintain the original, bright finish of the wood across seasons.

You can take this grill from the campsite to the balcony and back without taking up too much room anywhere you bring it. It's made from a durable cast aluminum and features two charcoal pits that can hold up to eight burgers or 16 skewers — and it only weighs 6 pounds.

Want to get into gardening but don't know where to start? Or simply find gardening to be a tedious task? Gardenuity will send all of the essentials to your door, so you can assemble your own garden in as little as 20 minutes. What's included? Fertilizer, soil, a season's worth of Grow-Pro, weather alerts, a container and fully rooted live plants.

Prolong the life of the backyard party or campfire with these cool lights Greenberg picked. They're waterproof and can provide some extra light while enjoying a meal outside or during family game night.

Shop TODAY discovered this magical tool last summer, and Greenberg can confirm it's worth the hype. It uses suction to remove insect venom form the skin, thus alleviating the stinging, itching and swelling caused by bug bites. It has over 30,000 reviews on Amazon and even won the 2020 Consumer World Awards Gold Winner for "Consumer Product of the Year."

Headed out on a hike or plan on spending the afternoon in the backyard? Keep hydrated and charge your phone at the same time with this handy gadget. The stainless steel bottle can keep drinks cold (or hot) for up to 12 hours and can bring your phone to a full battery level up to two times on a single charge.

