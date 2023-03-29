18 Amazon tech deals that we couldn't believe either — starting at $7

Shopping for electronics and other tech devices is often saved for special occasions, such as big shopping weekends and holidays. But if you're looking to upgrade some of your gadgets now, you don't always have to wait until major events for deals to hit the internet.

In fact, we scoured through Amazon and saw some jaw-dropping discounts that are happening right now. From portable chargers that you will always need to Apple AirPods, we found tech favorites (including bestsellers!) across categories that are up to 80% off — yes, 80%!

Whether you're looking for a new Alexa device or a portable speaker to update your outdoor space, we rounded up 18 deals you'll want to grab now, and all found on Amazon!

Amazon tech and electronic deals to shop

If you're wondering how to clean all the gunk out of your earbuds, this cleaner kit comes with the tools you'll need to safely get the job done. The kit includes a microfiber brush, a pointed cleaning pen and a soft bristle brush to dust away debris — for under $7!

Featuring five AC plug outlets and both USB and USB-C ports, this multi-functional outlet has over 34,000 Amazon ratings. One verified reviewer wrote that the design is extremely functional. "It’s great for the outlet next to my nightstand and I can charge everything all in one place without having to swap devices or charge in other locations."

This charger has a $100 price tag, but right now you can score this high-powered charger for a whopping 80% off. With over 5,500 ratings, reviewers said it charges their phones at lightning speed. "So far, I’ve had three power outages, one lasting 8 [hours], and because I had these power banks charged up I was able to use the Internet. Once you charge them, they hold a charge for months," said one verified reviewer.

This Bluetooth speaker has an impressive 189,000 Amazon ratings, and right now, you can grab it at 30% off. According to the brand, it's water-resistant so you can use it in the shower, at the beach or poolside.

If you haven't tried smart plugs yet, this No.1 bestseller is currently on sale. Coming in a pack of four, the brand says you can control home appliances and household electronics by setting timers and turning them on and off — all through the Kasa app. It's even compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, says the brand.

This power bank is next level because it also includes built-in cables. Another impressive feature is that you can charge up to five devices at once, says the brand.

According to the company, this charging station is compatible with Apple and Android and has a spot for your phone, smart watch and earbuds. If you're looking to keep your nightstand neatly organized and free of multiple cords, you can grab this stand at 40% off!

Handheld vacuums can be extremely useful to get into small couch crevices, cars or just for quick home cleanups.

Coming in three different colors, the brand says this Bluetooth speaker has up to 1,500 minutes of playing time. And if you have two, you can connect them and play them together for surround sound, according to the brand.

Whether you or someone in your family has a hard time getting out of bed in the morning, this sunrise alarm clock (which is also a Shop TODAY favorite) stimulates the sunrise to gradually wake you up in the morning, says the brand. Plus the brand notes that it also features seven color settings and alarm sounds, including FM radio.

Upgrade your home security and save up to 40% on the customer-favorite Ring doorbell. According to the brand, you'll be able to see and hear who is at your door in real time, all through the Ring app.

Stream all of your favorite movies and shows with this Roku streaming app; it's also compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, says the brand. Roku also mentions that the device easily hides behind your TV to free up space on your entertainment stand.

This Alexa-enabled device is currently $65, which normally has a $100 price tag. And what can't it do? According to the brand, you can stream music, set alarms and reminders, ask Alexa for the weather or time and so much more.

According to the brand, this massage gun will help relieve muscle pain and stiffness, and is meant to target deep muscle tissue. It has over 18,000 reviews, and one verified reviewer loves using it after long shifts. "This thing is amazing! Honestly. I work twelve-and-a-half-hour shifts hunched over a lab table. Gotta sit pretty still most of the time, which means my back kills me after a few days!"

Right now this smart TV is currently $80, if you ask us, that's an impressive deal! According to the brand, it has built-in Fire TV so you can easily log in and stream your favorite platforms.

You can score Apple's 2nd generation of AirPods for under $100. The wireless earbuds are extremely lightweight, have up to 24 hours of listening time and allow you to even take phone calls, says the brand.

If you're looking to upgrade your current headphones to wireless, these options by Beats are 20% off. They feature extremely high-quality sound, with the option to be noise-canceling or transparent sounding, says the brand.

Upgrade your home office or gaming experience with this HP monitor, which also happens to be 22% off. According to the brand it has built-in sound, and is compatible with laptops and gaming consoles.