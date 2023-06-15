Prime Day is quickly approaching! 16 products our editors have on their wish list

Prime Day is our Super Bowl here at Shop TODAY. For months in advance, our team prepares a game plan to reveal the best of the best when it comes to discounts and sales.

And while Amazon hasn’t confirmed the exact dates for Prime Day this year, it’s likely right around the corner — and we’re getting ready.

In anticipation for the big two-day event, our editors have already started putting together their dream wish lists full of techy appliances, home accessories and other items they hope to catch on sale. Even though we don’t know for sure if these items will be a part of the yearly blowout, a girl can dream.

Keep reading to see the 16 items that our team can’t wait to add to their carts during Prime Day.

Prime Day 2023 Shop TODAY Editor's Picks

From one caffeine addict to another, we’re hoping these premium Nespresso pods are included in the upcoming sale. While they might be a little pricer than your average pods, you can expect high-quality coffee every time. Commerce editor Vivien Moon can’t live without these pods, saying: "I want my house to be made of Nespresso pods so I can have every kind of coffee all the time." A house made of coffee? Say less.

"Speaking of Nespresso, I am also hoping these pods are on sale since I just started using mine and I'm determined to never see a Starbucks again," said associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart. With three different roast strengths, these pods will give you a much needed kick in the morning so you can start your day on the right note.

Lip oils are having a major moment this summer, and commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto can't get enough of them. "I'm all about wearing lip oils instead of lipsticks right now," she says. "They offer major shine while hydrating my lips so I'm hoping to buy a few of these if any sales go up." This pick by Jouer is specifically on her wishlist thanks to its reputation as being both nourishing and non-sticky — talk about a win-win.

"This is my go-to sunscreen during the summer season," says production coordinator Camryn Privette, adding that it gives her a dewy, bronzed look, while also protecting her skin from UV rays. "Made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide, it’s doing my skin a favor in more ways than one. I’m almost done with my current bottle so I would love to scoop up another one on sale."

Shop TODAY intern Bella Druckman has been eyeing Revlon's hair dryer and hot air brush combo for over a year. When this Prime Day arrives, she wants to finally press "checkout." This #1 Amazon Bestseller is already on sale for more than 40% off if you want to snag it before the big day.

Senior SEO editor Jess Bender said "[I] would also like to get my pantry more organized, which means I need more storage containers." With a nearly perfect rating and more than 22,000 verified 5-star reviews, these food storage containers shine because they are leak-proof, durable and air tight, according to Amazon customers.

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer trend already, what are you doing? Frozen to golden in minutes, this 6-in-1 appliance can air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate in the blink of an eye. Associate SEO editor Fran Sales told the team, "my friend who works in food highly recommends this," which means it’s the real deal.

Druckman has recently added coffee to her daily routine and wants to stay caffeinated on a budget. She's hoping that Nespresso's Vertuo Espresso Machine will be on sale this Prime Day because more than 6,000 verified Amazon customers have rated it 5-stars. Customers love the espresso machine because it has great blending power, fantastic value for your money and has low-hassle cleaning needs.

"I need to do myself a favor and retire my old-school cord vacuum that I’ve been using for years — don’t judge!" says Privette. "I’ve had my eye on a Dyson vacuum for a while but it costs a pretty penny." Hopefully Amazon offers it for a discount that no one will be able to pass up on — fingers crossed!

Sales wants to add the Baratza Encore coffee grinder to her morning routine. Available in white and black, the award-winning coffee grinder has 40 grind settings and a small footprint (4.7 inches by 6.3 inches) so you can grind coffee without sacrificing counterspace.

It’s no secret that our team is obsessed with the Shark FlexStyle. Winning the best multi-use hair tool during our 2023 Beauty Awards, this styler will upgrade your hair routine. "I know at least three people who want the shark flex and are waiting for Prime Day in hopes its on sale," said Moon.

Sales also has OXO's coffee grinder on her Prime Day wish list. OXO's grinder features a powerful motor that doesn't overheat the beans, according to the brand, and has 15 grind settings. The appliance is on sale right now for 31% off, which means you can grab it today for less than $70!

After Shop TODAY Production Associate Jillian Ortiz lost her AirPods in February, she found herself "intrigued" by Apple's AirPods Max wireless headphones. For customers shopping the headphones in any of the five colors available, Apple promises a "magical" listening experience and "exceptional" fit.

Ortiz also has Beats' Studio3 headphones in her cart. This Prime Day, she's "hoping to find the best deal and take advantage!" The Beats, which are currently on sale for more than 50% off, feature up to 22 hours of battery life. But when the battery is low, you can charge the headphones for 10-minutes and add three hours of battery life, according to the brand.

"I'm obsessed with high quality drinkware," said Ricevuto. "After trying the YETI Rambler Half Gallon Jug (which I loved!), I'm dying to try this smaller bottle during all my upcoming travel plans." Coming in 14 different colors, this pick is durable, versatile and ultimately perfect for keeping you hydrated.