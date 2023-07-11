On the hunt for a new mattress or bed frame? Want to upgrade your sheets to something more cooling this (hot, hot) summer? Luckily, you won't have to wait until Labor Day — Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here. This annual two-day sale event happens on July 11 and 12, giving you prime opportunity (pun intended) to get the best discounts on bedding and mattress brands like Zinus, Linenspa, Tempur-Pedic and Casper.

Now, we know not all mattress deals may seem worth it. That's where we — shopping experts and journalists who've researched, tried out and written about all things related to sleep — come in. We found only the cream of the crop discounted items we think you'll want to add to your virtual carts, including bed frames, award-winning side-sleeper pillows, cooling sheet sets, weighted blankets, mattress toppers and, yes, even a dog bed.

Ready to level up your sleep for less? Below, the best discounts on mattress and bedding this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Mattress Deals

You'll want to grab Linenspa's No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's mattress toppers category while it's on discount. The CertiPUR-US Certified topper boasts a plush texture from its gel memory foam infusion, hugging your curves while you sleep. Now's the time to revive that old mattress.

This 4-inch green tea memory foam topper from Zinus is now just $57. The CertiPUR-US Certified topper is made up of 1.5 inches of memory foam and 2.5 inches of high-density base foam, and reviewers give it an almost-perfect 4.8 average star rating for being easy to install.

If it's a twin bed frame you're looking for, we found this one by Vecelo at its lowest price this past year (sticker price: $108). The frame comes with six legs and has slats made of heavy-duty steel for extra stability, while the wooden headboard and footboard give it a nice rustic touch (and extra support). What's more, there's foam padding added inside the metal frame so it's less squeaky!

At just under $95, this No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's box springs category is now 32% off. This durable alloy steel box spring has actually been upgraded recently: The brand says it now has fewer hardware and locking brackets that don't require tools. Plus, it comes with a five-year limited warranty, and reviewers say the instructions are easy to follow.

If you prefer a blend instead of all-foam, this CertiPUR-US Certified foam-spring mattress-in-a-box is also on sale today. Its foam layers, combined with the steel inner springs, promise a supportive mattress with just the right amount of "hugging" from the foam.

Of course we couldn't leave air mattress deals out of this roundup, and this queen-sized one is now almost half off! The mattress is double-height-adjustable, comes with a built-in pump and features 40 internal coils for extra durability. Plus, the SureGrip bottom means there won't be any sliding around.

It wouldn't be a complete shopping day without scoring a deal for the entire family — including our dogs! This memory foam option from Casper is designed for large breeds (up to 90 pounds). It has a pressure-relieving memory foam layer and a support foam layer, plus a foam bolster all around for your pup to lay their head. It's also scratch-resistant (it has an average 4.7 star rating for durability) and a machine-washable cover that's fur- and slobber-resistant.

Hot sleepers who want pressure point relief can't go wrong with this gel memory foam mattress. The mattress-in-a-box offers medium-firm support, has a soft knit cover and comes with a 10-year warranty.

This 3-inch mattress topper by none other than Tempur-Pedic features the brand's proprietary TEMPUR material, which it says "adapts and conforms to your body’s unique needs throughout the night." It also helps minimize motion transfer if you share your bed with a partner. Bonus: Its soft-knit cover is breathable, moisture-wicking and machine-washable.

This typically $349 box spring by Casper is now $70 off. And if the brand name is an indication, this is no ordinary box foundation. This pick, made of solid wood, has slats that are placed a precise 4 inches apart for what's said to be optimal support. They've even tested the base against weight distribution and impact. What's more, you won't need any tools to assemble this.

In addition to their part-foam, part-spring mattress offering, Zinus' 12-inch green tea memory foam mattress is now also on deal for almost $100 off the sticker price. This pick is also CertiPUR-US Certified, relieves pressure points and comes with a 10-year warranty.

If you're a Prime subscriber, you won't want to pass this deal up. Prime members get 50% off (that's $350 off!) this medium-firm, cooling, open-cell memory foam mattress — which also happens to meet CertiPUR-US certification standards.

The mattress is comprised of 2 inches of gel memory foam over 3 inches of comfort memory foam, plus 7 inches of supportive dual-foam that helps encourage proper spinal alignment, according to the brand.

Casper's Element Mattress, which reviewers praise for its firm but soft-enough support, is now discounted almost $150 (it typically rings up at almost $600). The secret to this well-reviewed mattress is its two layers of premium foam: a perforated top layer called AirScape that offers bounce and breathability, as well as a support memory foam to relieve pressure points and hug curves. You can also un-zip the eco-friendly cover for easy cleaning. (And if you're unsure of whether it's worth the purchase, you get a 100-night trial and a free return.)

Best Prime Day Bedding Deals

Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the throw pillows category now has a four-pack for under $20. These 18 by 18 inch pillows are versatile, whether you need extra support for your couch, bed or even patio. Several reviewers share this pro tip: While the instructions say to shake the pillows to pouf them up, it's a lot easier and more effective to throw them in the dryer for five minutes.

It's almost hard to believe that Amazon's No. 1 purchased product in its home/kitchen category is now on offer for just under $24. This luxury-style four-piece sheet set ncludes two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. The luxurious look and feel is likely due to its construction of high-quality double microfiber yarns, making the pieces feel both silky and lightweight. Plus, the fitted sheet has deep pockets that go up to 16 inches.

We are very excited that Casper's Essential Pillow is now on sale for 30% off, because it's not only featured in a few of our best-of lists, but I (Fran) can attest to just how comfortable yet supportive it is after more than a year of sleeping on it. The pillow boasts a plush (removable) exterior made of long, silky fibers, and a more supportive interior with shorter coated fibers, so you get the best of both worlds.

If you're a side sleeper, these down-alternative pillows, which come in a set of two, just might be the ticket. The hotel-style pillows are cooling and offer just enough support, thanks to their memory foam-like, hypoallergenic fiber fill. Plus, they've also garnered an average five-star rating from users for ease of use.

This full-sized cooling sheet set by Bedsure boasts material that's "stronger than cotton and smooth like silk," thanks to its moisture-wicking bamboo rayon material and twill weave. The set comes with two pillowcases and a flat and fitted sheet; the latter has a deep pocket that can fit around 16-inch-thick mattresses.

Sobel Westex, noted for its hotel bedding and pillows, is now offering 30% off its two bestselling pillows (Hotel Sobella and Sahara Nights) for Prime Day. (And "hotel" is no joke: The brand says its products are featured in over 8,500 hotels and 2 million hotel beds throughout the world.) Both gel-filled picks are hypoallergenic and made with a 100% cotton casing for maximum cooling.

This unique-looking cervical pillow is Shop TODAY-reader approved, an editor fave (seriously, she wrote a full review saying she "immediately felt a difference") and passed muster with our chiropractor expert. The memory foam pillow has a hollow shape and comes with a breathable case. From the chiropractor: "Checks all of the boxes that you would want in order to keep your neck in good alignment when sleeping on the side."

Shop TODAY's pick for Best Pillow Overall is now just $57 on Prime Day. You can customize the Coop Home Goods' The Original pillow to how firm and lofty you want it — just add or remove memory foam. (Yes, it comes with an extra bag of foam!) The soft cover is made from a bamboo-derived fabric that's hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant. What's more: It comes with a five-year warranty.

If you're the type who sleeps in all positions, the TEMPUR-Cloud pillow is perfect for you, thanks to its low profile combined with the TEMPUR material, which helps relieve pressure points. It fits in both standard and queen pillowcases, too. Lastly, the soft, breathable knit cover is also removable for easy cleaning.

This vibrant three-piece quilted bedspread, valued at $250, is now available for under $80. And you could argue that because the quilt itself is reversible, this is even more of a steal. The quilt is lightweight and made from 100% cotton and filled with a cotton and polyester blend, and it comes with two pillow shams.

If you've been wondering whether to jump on the weighted blanket bandwagon, now's your chance. Luna, whose offerings already tend to be more affordable than their competitors, is now offering 20% off their bamboo offering (via 5% and 15% on-page coupons). The weight of the blanket is evenly distributed via glass beads and covered in a breathable cotton fabric. Plus, it's available in five sizes, six weight levels and 25 colorways.

If you're Prime member, you can also snag Luna's new cooling weighted blanket, CoolLuxe, which is marked down today from $90 to $67.

If just one Casper pillow won't cut it, we don't blame you. Luckily, you can get two of them for 30% off. That's two pillows that feature the unique pillow-inside-pillow design that's soft on the outside and supportive on the inside.

Just like their Original Pillow, Coop Home Goods' Eden pillow is CertiPUR-US Certified, GREENGUARD Gold and discounted for Prime Day. The king-sized pillow uses medium-soft memory foam infused with a cooling gel, covered with the brand's proprietary cooling and soft fabric. Plus, it comes with an extra half-pound bag of filling so you can customize the firmness and loft.

The name says it all — at 11 pounds and 100 square feet, this blanket is big (apparently, almost double the size of a standard comforter). Still, you can throw this in a regular-sized washing machine. The blanket's material features a specially formulated blend of fabric that the brand says is four times softer than a regular throw, and it boasts four-way stretch. So if you want the ultimate blanket for sharing next to the campfire or cuddling under the stars, this is for you.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 will fall on July 11 and 12.

Is Amazon a good place to buy bedding?

We found top-rated and customer-loved bedding items on deal for Amazon Prime Day 2023, including finds from Casper, Tempur-Pedic and Zinus.

Is Prime Day the best time to buy bedding?

Prime members can expect to score deep discounts on bedding, with discounts as steep as 50% off.