At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The right pillow can make or break a night — especially for someone with neck and back pain.

If it’s doing its job, most people forget about their pillow entirely. But, if you're struggling to fall asleep, stay asleep or just get comfortable, then the bad pillow issue becomes more noticeable.

I fractured my back six years ago and though I still don't know the cause of the injury, I quickly concluded that I was destined to face sleeping complications.

In hindsight, that may have been a little dramatic, but at the time it felt like the end of the world. Every morning, I would wake up in more pain than I went to bed in or wouldn't sleep at all and even my luxurious, comfortable mattress and down pillow became uncomfortable.

Then, I found the Tempur-Neck Pillow by Tempur-Pedic sitting unused in my grandma's linen closet.

After only one night of sleeping on the new pillow, my neck and back pain virtually disappeared — and I had been in pain for months. Now, it's been six years and let me tell you: I will never use another pillow again.

The curved shape supports the head and neck to help with alignment. Amazon

The contoured design is key

The pillow's shape supports the curve of the neck, shoulders and head and the firm feel keeps my shoulders and neck aligned. This allows my shoulders and neck to relax and eases neck and back pain.

I don’t sleep in the same position every night. I like to sleep on my side or back, depending on how my back is feeling that night. Luckily, this pillow is made to support both side and back sleepers.

It comes in multiple sizes

The Tempur-Pedic pillow comes in four sizes: small, medium, large and travel. Height, body type, shoulder to neck length and sleep position dictate which size pillow to use. The size breakdown can be found on the Tempur-Pedic website.

With four sizes to choose from, there's something for everyone. Amazon

It's easy to care for

I wash the pillow cover once a month and it has held up really well. It is not only dust mite resistant, but it's also allergen resistant, which is ideal for someone who gets really bad allergies (like me).

No need to worry if anything happens to it — Tempur-Pedic will replace or repair your pillow for free thanks to the five-year limited warranty provided by the manufacturer.

Bottom line: is the the pillow worth it?

In my (non-medical) opinion, if your back or neck is constantly in pain like mine was, then the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck pillow might be the solution to your issue. The shape and size holds my head in alignment no matter what position I sleep in — meaning that I wake up with less pain and strain.

My pillow has been with me through three college dorms, two apartments, all over Europe and back and forth from Los Angeles to New York more times than I can count. The pillow is still in perfect condition and when it’s time to replace my pillow, the Tempur-Neck Pillow will be my choice.

For more of our favorite items, check out these articles:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!