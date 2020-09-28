I tried this popular weighted blanket — and now I'm never sleeping without it

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
When I was having a little trouble sleeping, I was looking for an easy lifestyle change to help me out. I knew that weighted blankets were a popular choice for easing stress, so when I saw that the popular mattress brand Casper had released one, I knew I had to try it. I am definitely a little obsessed with Casper — I have Casper mattresses in almost every room of the house and have always been in love with the brand's comfort and style.
I went to the Casper store (remember stores?) to try the blanket out before buying. As soon as I grabbed the soft weighted blanket in the calming navy shade and hopped onto the mattress, I fell asleep immediately. I wasn’t even particularly tired that day, and yet I was in dreamland. What was this sorcery?
Casper Weighted Blanket
How do I choose a weighted blanket?
According to Healthline, it’s recommended that you choose one that weighs 5-10% of your body weight. The “weight” in the blanket is actually small glass pellets that are evenly distributed throughout so that one part of your body doesn’t feel heavier than the other.
What are the benefits of using a weighted blanket?
You know how babies like to be swaddled? The pressure from being wrapped up in a blanket makes them feel calm. That’s exactly what happens when you use a weighted blanket. Weighted blankets have been shown to help those with sensory processing disorders, ADHD, autism, osteoarthritis, and more feel comfortable and relaxed.
When I use this weighted blanket, I’ve always felt super relaxed and fall asleep faster and more deeply. I wake up feeling well-rested, which ultimately sets me up for a productive day. It’s amazing to have a product that helps with sleep without taking medication or changing my lifestyle much.
What are some drawbacks to using a weighted blanket?
One drawback to using a weighted blanket is ... well ... its weight. It can be uncomfortable to lift and move around a blanket as you get ready for bed. Plus, if you get yours shipped to you, you may struggle with the heaviness of transporting it. But if you can comfortably lift up to 20 pounds, that shouldn’t be much of a deterrent.
Lastly, weighted blankets can cost much more than your average plush blanket. The more weight in a blanket, the higher the cost. But if you regularly spend money on melatonin, white noise machines or other sleep aids, you'll probably find that a weighted blanket is a good investment.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to take a much-needed nap.
- For more stories like this, check out:
- 36 products with rave reviews that we've tried and loved
- I tried these popular $20 sheets — and I never want to get out of bed
- These affordable wrinkle-resistant sheets keep me cool all night long
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!