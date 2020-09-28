I tried this popular weighted blanket — and now I'm never sleeping without it

How do I choose a weighted blanket?

According to Healthline, it’s recommended that you choose one that weighs 5-10% of your body weight. The “weight” in the blanket is actually small glass pellets that are evenly distributed throughout so that one part of your body doesn’t feel heavier than the other.

What are the benefits of using a weighted blanket?

You know how babies like to be swaddled? The pressure from being wrapped up in a blanket makes them feel calm. That’s exactly what happens when you use a weighted blanket. Weighted blankets have been shown to help those with sensory processing disorders, ADHD, autism, osteoarthritis, and more feel comfortable and relaxed.

When I use this weighted blanket, I’ve always felt super relaxed and fall asleep faster and more deeply. I wake up feeling well-rested, which ultimately sets me up for a productive day. It’s amazing to have a product that helps with sleep without taking medication or changing my lifestyle much.

What are some drawbacks to using a weighted blanket?

One drawback to using a weighted blanket is ... well ... its weight. It can be uncomfortable to lift and move around a blanket as you get ready for bed. Plus, if you get yours shipped to you, you may struggle with the heaviness of transporting it. But if you can comfortably lift up to 20 pounds, that shouldn’t be much of a deterrent.

Lastly, weighted blankets can cost much more than your average plush blanket. The more weight in a blanket, the higher the cost. But if you regularly spend money on melatonin, white noise machines or other sleep aids, you'll probably find that a weighted blanket is a good investment.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to take a much-needed nap.

