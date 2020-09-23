36 products with rave reviews that we've tried and loved

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We are always on the lookout for products that make life easier. From top-rated skin care finds to comfortable leggings that have become a part of our everyday wardrobes, we've tried out tons of products that have thousands of positive reviews to see if they're actually worth the hype.

Whether they're a bestseller in fashion on Amazon or have amassed an eye-catching amount of ratings at Sephora, we've put them to use and gathered them all in one spot so that you can shop with confidence.

Below are just a few of the products that Shop TODAY writers and editors have tried, loved and use regularly. Read on for the full list of all things fashion, beauty and home that you might want to add to your cart the next time you opt to indulge in a bit of online shopping.

Fashion Favorites

If you're not ready to put on an actual pair of jeans just yet, we found these bestselling jeggings to be a more comfortable option. They feature a pull-on waistband and are stretchy enough to move with you, and. One writer found that they are comfortable enough for lounging on the couch since they feel less like jeans and more like your go-to pair of leggings!

These popular jeggings quickly became part of one Shop TODAY editor's work-from-home wardrobe. After purchasing her first pair, she quickly ordered six additional pairs to wear everywhere from the couch to an outdoor lunch.

A bestseller from Nordstrom, these leggings received the seal of approval from five women that tried them out as part of our "Try It On For Size" series. They loved the fit and feel, with one model also noting that the high-waist style made her feel comfortable.

This "nightgown" went viral in 2019 — but we still can't get enough of it. From the bold prints to the soft fabric, it is cute enough for a Zoom call but comfortable enough to wear while you squeeze in a quick nap afterward.

We've tried our fair share of leggings over the years, but this bestselling pair from Satina still stands out as a favorite. One of our writers agreed with thousands of reviewers — these leggings are so soft, you might just want to sleep in them.

Flight attendants love this trendy jumpsuit, and once one of our writers tried it for herself, it wasn't hard to see why. It's roomy, soft to the touch and even features two pockets that can hold your phone or other essentials throughout the day.

Looking for a new go-to earring that is somewhere between a statement hoop and a stud? Consider the search over. One Shop TODAY editor discovered this bestselling pair of "huggies" with over 2,000 near-perfect reviews that made her ditch the pair she had been wearing for 11 years — and it didn't take long for another Shop TODAY writer to become obsessed too.

At just under $20, this off-the-shoulder top is both budget-friendly and ready for the fall. It's loose enough to feel comfortable in but fits well enough to drape in figure-flattering ways.

This old-school style has become a staple in one editor's wardrobe, no matter the season. They're a convenient option to throw on before a quick trip to the supermarket or comfortable enough to wear around the house.

If you need to put on professional-looking pants, they should at least be comfortable. These knit pants with a contour waistband are what we've come to call "the unicorn of pants," since they are available in so many colors and sizes that can suit any style.

We've all been spending more days than usual in sweatshirts and T-shirts, so throwing on something a bit more chic — even if it's just for bed — can help provide that much-needed confidence boost that comes with dressing up. It's comfortable, affordable and you might just want to wear it out of the house.

This versatile sun hat works great in the summer months, but it can also be easily transitioned into your fall wardrobe. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating, and one writer became a huge fan of this chic accessory once she tried it for a few weeks.

This cardigan is comfortable enough for relaxing on the couch but is also suitable for any work meeting. Depending on your style, you can find a color option that suits your style. But if you end up loving it as much as one of our writers did, we wouldn't blame you if you ended up purchasing more than one.

Beauty Favorites

Skin care should be worth the investment, so when we saw just how many rave reviews (18,000) this hydrating moisturizer amassed, we had to try it for ourselves. The water-based formula features hyaluronic acid that can keep skin feeling moisturized and fresh ahead of the colder months.

One self-care essential that has quickly become a TODAY favorite is this "sleeping mask," which works overnight to leave you with soft, smooth skin in the morning. Four Shop TODAY editors swear by this budget-friendly pick for hydrated skin.

Finding an eye cream that is suitable for sensitive skin doesn't have to be a tedious task! One Shop TODAY editor loves this eye cream from CeraVe that targets fine lines and wrinkles, and also works to plump the skin with hydrating ingredients.

To help combat chapped lips, one Shop TODAY editor loves this lip sleeping mask, which is formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture and keep your lips protected against the elements.

Retinol might be the one ingredient missing from your skin care routine, and this serum is an easy way to incorporate it into your regimen. The key ingredient works to improve the appearance of the skin, leaving you with a glow that made one writer's skin feel "fresher than ever."

This hair tool takes the arm workout out of blow-drying and does it all in record timing — it only took us 12 minutes to get salon-worthy results. It's amassed more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon from other shoppers who found that the device is easy to use and gives their hair a polished look in half the time.

If the only makeup you've been throwing on these last few months is mascara, this formula from L'Oréal is an option we love for the intense volume it provides in just a few simple strokes. For just $10, we found the results to be impressive.

Whether you're recovering from a waxing mishap or simply want thicker, fuller-looking brows, this eyebrow tattoo pen can provide a natural-looking result in minutes. We like that it came with stencils that are easy to use in order to achieve brows that are "on point."

While masks have become a daily essential, many of us that wear glasses have had to deal with fogging on our lenses. Amazon shoppers were raving over this anti-fog solution, and after trying it for ourselves, we were just as impressed!

Dry skin doesn't just affect our hands. With the winter months ahead of us, this weirdly satisfying peel is an easy way to keep your feet feeling soft, hydrated and smooth. One writer found that it's an easy way to remove calluses with little effort involved.

It only took five minutes for one writer to fall in love with the results from this top-rated callus remover. After nail salons closed down earlier this year, it quickly became her go-to for "baby smooth" feet with professional pedicure-like results.

This hair treatment gave one writer silky, smooth hair in just eight seconds — and it only costs $9. It's an affordable way to refresh dull, dry hair without any tedious maintenance since it only needs to be applied up to three times a week.

Another at-home fix that we found to be worth the splurge is this at-home hair kit from Madison Reed. Though it's priced higher than most box dyes, one Shop TODAY editor found it to be well worth the extra dollars since it gave her salon-worthy results without salon prices.

Thinking about ditching your body lotion before winter arrives? After making the switch to a skin gel, one writer says she'll never go back to her old ways of moisturizing. Thanks to this gel from bio-oil, she saw immediate results on her dry skin.

Home Favorites

These wrinkle-free sheets have more than 100,000 reviews from Amazon customers that are calling them "surprisingly soft." Though 40 different styles are available, we tried out the beige option and found that they almost felt like silk and the microfiber fabric kept us cool all night long.

Whether you're a heavy sleeper or are simply in need of a sleek but functional piece of décor for your bedroom, Amazon's bestselling alarm clock also lives up to the hype. We love that it not only looks nice on our nightstand, but it is also just loud enough to wake us up in the morning.

Whether you need to keep hot drinks hot or cold drinks cold, Yeti mugs have long been one of the most popular options on the market to get the job done. Wondering if it's actually worth ditching your go-to ceramic mug you've been using for years? One Shop TODAY editor says it's "seriously improved" her work-from-home life.

Flossing might not be on anyone's list of favorite activities, but Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough of this water flosser — so one of our writers tried it themselves to see what all of the hype is about. They found that it was worth ditching their old toothbrush and floss setup to upgrade to this two-in-one gadget that makes clean gums and teeth easy to achieve.

These Bluetooth trackers make it easy to keep on top of your phone, keys and more, so you'll never have to worry about losing them again. One writer says they haven't misplaced anything since they purchased these slim tracking tiles.

If you're looking to try out a pair of wireless headphones but don't want to invest in an expensive pair just yet, one Shop TODAY editor says you can't go wrong with this affordable pair that has amassed more than 20,000 reviews. With a comfortable fit and "superb" sound quality, they're perfect for working from home.

Even if you're not packing a suitcase any time soon, keeping all of your cosmetics neatly organized can shave minutes off of your morning routine. One editor found Amazon's bestselling makeup case to be an affordable way to keep your makeup essentials in order without taking up too much space on the bathroom counter.

A cluttered purse makes it easier to keep all of your essentials at-hand and organized. Luckily, we stumbled across this affordable organizer insert that makes it easy to keep all of our belongings in place.

This salad container quickly became a favorite in the TODAY office, but even as we spend days at home, it's still been a go-to for workweek lunches. It fits everything you'll need for a full meal without taking up too much space in the fridge.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!