The bestselling leggings that 'hold everything in place' are 33% off today

When it comes to shopping for leggings online, we know firsthand how easy it is to get overwhelmed. There are seemingly limitless options and it can be hard to tell the good from the bad.
To save you hours of research, we asked five real women to try on a pair of Nordstrom's bestselling Zella leggings. The panelists have also weighed in on a bestselling Amazon T-shirt dress and a popular Amazon jumpsuit but this might have been the favorite!
Even better news: They're currently on sale for under $40 for Black Friday. Read on to hear what our reviewers had to say about the popular leggings.
Zella Live-In High-Waisted Leggings
In addition to thousands of positive online comments, this top-rated pair of leggings received high praise from our models in every size we tried. Read on for a more in-depth look at these versatile leggings.
Size Small
Our model Christine was an instant fan of these leggings in a size small. She paired them with a striped T-shirt and a pair of white sneakers.
“The material is soft, very elastic — just very comfortable. It’s not bothering me at all," she said.
Comfort is important to Christine because her job requires her to work overnight, but she still wants to feel stylish. "You can put a nice top on top of it, and really nice shoes, and you are good to go," she said.
Her only complaint? The leggings were too high-waisted for her personal preference.
"I would rather have them low-waisted," she said. "That would be a much better option for me because I feel like they are so tight on my stomach."
Size Medium
Elissa, who tried on the leggings in a size medium, was equally enthusiastic about their fit and feel.
"I love these leggings. They are perfect," she said, "I said that they are the Goldilocks of leggings because they are not too thin and they are not too thick. They are just right."
In comparison to Christine, who chose a casual look, Elissa decided to dress up with a blouse, necklace and a pair of nude flats — perfect for a comfortable yet chic office look.
"I am always a little extra," she said. "I tend to add a little more pizzazz to things than just a T-shirt."
Overall, Elissa said, "They hold everything in place and they are high-waisted, which I really like.”
Size Large
Our model Kourtney loved her size large leggings, which she paired with a blue sweater shirt and black slide-on sandals. Unlike our other models, Kourtney said she doesn't regularly wear leggings as part of her personal style.
"I actually don’t have a pair in my closet at all so the fact that I was able to try on a really nice quality pair is perfect," she said. "I wish I could bring these home. The waistband fits so well. It’s not too tight; it’s not too loose. I feel really kept in and comfortable."
Kourtney appreciated the thickness of the material. "A lot of leggings are sheer when you put them on, and these are not," she said. "They’re thick enough that there is no see-through, but they also aren’t so thick that you are sweating."
She added, "They are the perfect feel and fabric for any sort of activity — from sitting on a plane or even just running some errands. It’s really just so versatile."
Size X-Large
Our model DeAndra, who tried the leggings in a size x-large, echoed her counterparts' praises of these bestselling leggings.
"They are high-waisted, which covers my belly, and I love that," she said. "They come down to the ankles, which is also good. It’s very flexible as far as the fabric."
DeAndra chose to wear the leggings with a T-shirt, a statement necklace and a pair of black sandals. Her look was polished but still comfortable and casual. Once again, versatility also earned the leggings high marks.
"I could wear sneakers; I could wear flip-flops; I could wear heels," she said. "I could go to the opera; I could go to work; I can go to a baseball game."
Overall, DeAndra said, "I love these. I would take them."
Size XX-Large
Elizabeth tried the leggings on in a size xx-large and paired them with a T-shirt blouse and sneakers.
"I wear leggings probably once a week," she said. "Definitely on a Saturday morning to run errands."
The Zella leggings checked every box for Elizabeth.
"The fit is great," she said. "It’s not too tight throughout so it fits, but I still feel super secure in them. Compared to a pair of cotton leggings, I feel super secure in these but then they are super comfortable."
For Elizabeth, the high waistline was one of her favorite things about the leggings.
"It was like your whole body got into them," she said. "They kept it tight but the material still feels good."
