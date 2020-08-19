The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts now — here's everything you need to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're an avid Nordstrom shopper or simply love a great deal, you won't want to miss the retailer's largest sale of the year.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a multi-week event that offers discounts on everything from wardrobe basics to bestselling beauty and much more. The best part is that the deals aren't on last season's styles or leftover inventory. Shoppers can take advantage of markdowns on current merchandise that will revert to retail prices once the sale is over.

While the highly-anticipated sale is one you'll want to add to your calendar, it runs a little different than other noteworthy sales because some people can gain early access to the site's best deals.

We outlined everything you need to know to better navigate this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. We also added some of our favorite finds — including deals on brands we love like Madewell, Nike, The North Face and more.

Keep reading to learn how you can take full advantage of this year's discounts.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start?

The sale runs from Aug. 4 to August 30. The day you can access the sale is determined by how much you spend at Nordstrom on an annual basis.

Thankfully, the sale is now open to everyone as of Aug. 19!

When can you start shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Anyone who isn't a Nordstrom cardmember can start shopping the sale on Aug. 19. However, if you want to score the best deals before they sell out, you can gain early access by joining the Nordstrom reward program called Club Nordy.

The four tiers of early access are determined by your yearly spending habits — so the more you spend the higher your status. Below, find a breakdown of the tiers.

Aug. 4: Those with "Icon" status can start shopping on Aug. 4. You can achieve this status by spending at least $15,000 a year on your Nordstrom credit card.

Those with "Icon" status can start shopping on Aug. 4. You can achieve this status by spending at least $15,000 a year on your Nordstrom credit card. Aug. 7: "Ambassadors" can start shopping on Aug. 7. Achieve this status by spending at least $5,000 a year.

"Ambassadors" can start shopping on Aug. 7. Achieve this status by spending at least $5,000 a year. Aug. 10 : If you spend $2,000 a year, you can achieve "Influencer" status. These members can access the sale on Aug. 10.

: If you spend $2,000 a year, you can achieve "Influencer" status. These members can access the sale on Aug. 10. Aug. 13: Anyone who has a Nordstrom credit card and spends $500 a year at the store can access the sale on Aug. 13.

Anyone who has a Nordstrom credit card and spends $500 a year at the store can access the sale on Aug. 13. Aug. 19: The Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.

What does the sale include?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes limited-time discounts on apparel, footwear and accessories for everyone in the family. It also includes home items and beauty exclusives that are offered at some of the steepest discounts you'll see all year.

Shoppers can expect budget-friendly options from brands like Nike, Zella and Steve Madden, among others. However, if you do some searching you can find incredible discounts on designer brands as well.

If something catches your eye you won't want to wait on adding it to your cart. Remember: After Aug. 30, all items discounted for the sale will go back up to their original retail price.

To give you a peek at what Nordstrom is offering in 2020, find some of our favorite products below.

Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

This bestselling pair of leggings has a glossy finish that mimics the look of leather. They're perfect if you want to achieve a dressier look without sacrificing the comfort of leggings.

Tunics are a style staple you can wear throughout the year, and right now, this shirt is over 40% off. It has a high-low hem that sits lower in the back. It's also made with a comfortable blend of rayon, polyester and spandex.

The brand behind "Hollywood's 2-minute facial" now offers a daily cleanser that promises similarly impressive results. It's designed to clear skin and unclog pores — and it's currently over $15 off.

Take advantage of the warm days of summer and head outside for a jog. These shoes have a shock-absorbing sole that minimizes the harsh impact of running on concrete. Plus, you can get them for 25% off during the sale.

We've all encountered unpredictable weather during the summer. Now, you can be prepared with this classic pair of rain boots from Hunter. They're made with durable rubber and have a natural wax film that protects against rain or snow.

Now that the fall season is right around the corner, you can't go wrong with a versatile cardigan. This design from BP is currently listed as a bestseller and has some rave reviews so far.

If you're in need of some new bras, now is the perfect time to stock up! This option by Natori is marked down to $42.90 and has over 1,000 reviews from Nordstrom customers.

Snag this gorgeous Kate Spade bag for under $200. It comes in three colors, has dual interior compartments and a clasp-flap closure.

