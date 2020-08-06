4 trendy outfits you can wear to the office or working from home

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Staying in is the new norm so it's no surprise that online shoppers are turning to comfortable loungewear, slippersand even nightgowns.

However, if you're getting back to your regular routine of going back to the office or simply trying to feel a little more polished while working from home, there are plenty of versatile options.

Amy Goodman joined Hoda and Jenna to talk all things fashion. She styled four women from head-to-toe and showed them ways to upgrade their wardrobe to fit their daily routine.

Read on to see their new trendy outfits and to learn how to pull them off at home.

New Mom Style

Melissa is a new mom and wants a practical and trendy outfit. While she's trying to upgrade her wardrobe to a more contemporary look, she needs to tend to her daily mom duties at the same time.

This cap-sleeve dress puts a modest twist on a utilitarian look. It features a zip-front closure and a removable belt for optimal fit.

Headbands made a comeback early this year and the trend continues to stick around. This one from White House Black Market is covered in a lustrous bronze, faux leather material.

Since Melissa is a mom, Goodman picked a flat-lying necklace to avoid any pulling or tugging when she's carrying her baby. The multi-layer design adds dimension to any outfit and it comes plated in gold or sterling silver.

This eco-friendly backpack is made from recycled plastic bottles. It contains a spacious main compartment, six pockets and adjustable padded straps for all-day comfort.

Goodman likes that it includes a reusable food tower for packing snacks or lunch.

Ultra Elegant Mama Makeover

Julie asked Goodman for an outfit that would make her feel elegant. This one features a stunning floral dress and accessories that complement the overall look.

Crafted with soft chiffon, this stunning floral dress is bound to make you feel fashionable. The ruffle accents add texture to the skirt and the belt loop allows you to wear the dress in a relaxed or fitted style.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Goodman styled Julie with neutral sandals that she can pair with multiple summer outfits. They come in nine colors and feature a wide, block heel.

This contemporary take on the classic pearl will make any outfit pop. They're manufactured with small, intricate beads and can be used to spruce up an otherwise basic outfit.

Goodman says that we'll see the classic hobo bag everywhere this season and loves that it has a lot of storage space. The faux leather bag has silver-tone hardware and a removable coin pouch to keep everyday essentials in one place.

Julie likes giving herself a natural makeup look and loves that this setting spray makes her foundation last throughout the day. It's lightweight and designed to set your makeup for up to 16 hours.

Back to Work and Weightless

Monica just went through a major weight loss journey and is ready to return to work. Goodman wants to style her in an outfit that flatters her figure and while keeping her comfortable.

This vibrant sweater is extremely versatile. Wear it alone in the summer or with a basic blazer in the fall. It has a halter neck with ties that give it a unique twist.

The kitten heel on these pumps makes them a comfortable choice for a day of walking around the office. Thanks to the ankle strap closure, you can tailor them to fit your exact foot size.

Goodman explains that link and chain jewelry is one of the hottest trends right now. The Mia Bracelet is filled with 14-karat gold and secured with a clasp.

Monica accessorized with this oversized bag to give her extra space for her laptop and office essentials. It features brushed gold-tone hardware, a comfortable shoulder strap and a polyurethane body that's easy to clean.

Teacher with an A+ Upgrade

Gwen is a teacher trying to navigate the uncertainty of the school year. While she's teaching at home for now, she wants an outfit that she can wear into the classroom when the time comes.

One of Goodman's favorite characteristics of this top is the tie bottom. She says that it's great because it can be adjusted to flatter your waist.

The So Slimming Brigitte Crops form Chicos are crafted with stretch fabric for a form-fitting look. They have a cropped silhouette and a hidden tummy-control lining at the waist.

Goodman likes that this bag can double as a filing space for papers, folders or other classroom necessities. The woven exterior is perfectly designed for summer and the details are sure to make any outfit stand out.

Add a glamorous addition to your outfit with these dangling earrings. They're made with apatite crystal, crystal quartz and have a gold-plated finish.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter