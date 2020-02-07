Simplify your morning routine with 55 stylish hair accessories

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Whether you look to the Duchess of Cambridge as your style icon or you check your social media accounts regularly, you may have noticed that headbands are making a comeback.

Though some trends are better left untouched, the headband look is one you may want to check out.

Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue Lindsey Wagner stopped by TODAY to showcase five unique headband trends that are simple to master.

Whether you want to enhance your personal style or want to simplify your daily routine, this trend has you covered.

Embellished Headband Trend

Adding an embellished headband to your look can upgrade a casual outfit instantly. Some styles, like the Kitsch x Justine Marjan Rhinestone Volume Headband, are totally embellished while others feature in delicate chains or classic pearls.

Either way, if you want to pull off this trend, the headband should be the focal point of your outfit, said Wagner. She recommends slicking your hair back and wearing the headband close to your hairline.

Some of Wagner's favorite styles include this gorgeous pearl one from Asos. If you're looking for something a bit more unique, this striking pearl-encrusted headband is your answer.

Padded Headband Trend

The padded headband is showing up everywhere from the red carpet to the streets, said Wagner who called this trend "super chic."

Some padded headbands are simple and sophisticated like this suede one from Free People. Others are a little more of a statement piece — this braided headband from BaubleBar is a perfect example.

No matter which one you choose, this trend works well with multiple hair lengths and textures. For a polished look, Wagner recommends parting your hair down the middle and placing the headband further back on your head.

Knotted Headband Trend

The newest hair accessory on the block is the knotted headband. This style features a thick band with a knot at the top and is great for accentuating voluminous hair.

Wagner chose a variety of styles, including this lively leopard headband from J.Crew. She also gave TODAY viewers more subtle options like this gorgeous velvet one that looks polished and practical.

Wrap Headband Trend

The wrap headband (also known as the scarf headband) is a classic and practical accessory — and it looks great with casual outfits.

It comes in fun prints like this spotted one from Urban Outfitters. But if you want one that doesn't draw attention from your outfit, Wagner provided TODAY with subtle styles as well.

Some wrap headbands include an elastic strip to hold it in place while others tie at the nape of your neck for a foolproof fit.

Wagner also says you can wear one at the very front of your hairline for a more modern look.

Skinny Headband Trend

Celebrities like Julianne Hough love thin headbands, and it's a great way to get familiar with the trend or want something you can wear anywhere.

The slim design of this Baublebar Pisa headband is subtle yet extremely chic, while this floral pick is fashionable and elegant.

Skinny headbands work well with natural waves, ponytails or low buns. If you're itching to get a bit more creative, Wagner recommends wearing two at once or mixing colors for a whole new look.

Scrunchie Trend

We saw the scrunchie trend resurface in 2019, and it's here to stay in the new year.

One of the best parts about this accessory is that it's both trendy and practical. The stylish hair ties also come in multiple styles, including bold ones like this Kitsch X Justine Marjan Patent Scrunchie Set and sensible options like red velvet one from Lele Sadoughi.

A quick look at social media will also show you that scrunchies can be used as a wrist accessory as well.

