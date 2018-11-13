Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

From claw clips to scrunchies, ‘90s hair accessories are having something of a moment — and one retro accessory, the headband, has even earned a royal seal of approval.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, recently wore an eye-catching headband to a World War I armistice service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The former Kate Middleton paired the black headpiece with a turquoise Catherine Walker coat, which she also wore for St. Patrick’s Day last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a headband, while the Duchess of Sussex went for a navy beret. Reuters

Of course, being a duchess and a royal style icon, she took the headband trend to the next level, choosing a plush, velvety one with plenty of height.

The chunky, statement headpiece, designed by London milliner Jane Taylor, complemented the duchess’s go-to chignon.

The headband is back! Getty Images

To get a similar look, we love this knotted version from Anthropologie or this velvet padded one from Etsy that comes in various sizes.

This isn’t the first time the duchess has worn a spectacular headband. In July, she traded her signature fascinator for an embellished headband as she attended the christening of her third child, Prince Louis.

The duchess wore a truly spectacular headband for the christening of Prince Louis. AP

She also wore a skinny, polka-dotted headband at an event in 2016, and, of course, she perfectly pulled off the preppy look.

The duchess rocks this pretty, preppy look. WireImage

She was also spotted in a braided headband when she headed out on a fishing boat during a royal visit to Canada in 2016. Hey, it was probably windy on that boat, and maybe she figured a headband was the perfect way to keep her hair out of her face, while still showing off her signature long waves.

The duchess is definitely onto something here. FilmMagic

And, of course, she has been rocking the ultimate headband for years now.

Now there's a headband. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Now, that is one accessory best left to the royals. But priceless diamonds aside, maybe the duchess's fondness for headbands will spark a big return of the ‘90s trend!

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Shop some headbands we love here: