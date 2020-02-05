21 Valentine's Day gifts that are unique and affordable

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

With store aisles decked out in pink and red, there's no denying that Valentine's Day is fast approaching.

Flower bouquets and sweet treats might be the easiest gifting option, but if you want to make the holiday meaningful, you'll want to get a little more creative.

Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew stopped by TODAY to share some of the most unique items to get your loved ones this Valentine's Day. From jerky bouquets to custom relationship books, each of these products will show the recipient how much you care.

Ahead, find the best Valentine's Day items that will make the holiday unforgettable.

Valentine's Day accessory gifts

Share a sweet hidden message spelled in Morse code on a necklace. You can choose your metal preference, bead color and chain length for a totally personalized piece of jewelry.

Dainty jewelry is a trendy staple, which is why these heart-shaped earrings are a top pick for Valentine's Day. They have a hammered finish and come in a gold-plated or sterling silver style.

Spell out your love them by gifting these sweet espadrille loafers. They are water friendly — meaning your special someone can wear them on a boat, to the beach or even on a rainy day.

Show off your love these cozy cotton socks that feature a cute, heart-shaped behind the ankle. Each kit comes with five unique designs, including solid, dots, stars and striped pairs.

Valentine's Day home gifts

Get personal this Valentine's Day with an art print full of your own photos. Pick 30 memorable images, pick a frame, add a filter and Minted will have it on your doorstep in time for the holiday. Just be sure to order your print by February 10.

Do you have a meaningful memory you'll never forget? Show its importance with this star map. Pick out the date, time and location of your event, and OneLightYear will pinpoint the exact pattern of the stars during that time.

The star map and its location are printed on a beautiful poster, but if you want it immediately, you can download a digital copy and print it yourself.

Old school puzzles are still popular to this day. Gift this one that you can customize with your favorite image!

This fun basket will allow you to put on the perfect Valentine's Day picnic. It comes with everything you need for a couple's dinner: two plates, two napkins, flatware sets, a cutting board, salt and pepper shakers and a table cloth.

Capture the story of your relationship with The Book of Us. You can easily customize and order this book online by choosing the cover, pages, characters and words.

The company also donates 10% of its profits to the One Love Foundation, which empowers young people to embrace healthy relationships.

If you've got a Lego lover in your life, this cupid dog is the perfect valentine. The building kit comes with over 145 pieces and is a few inches tall, which is perfect for any desk.

Valentine's Day clothing gifts

Give your loved one a good laugh this Valentine's Day with a pair of custom boxers. Upload your favorite selfie and the company will crop your face and plaster it all over a pair of boxer briefs.

Mayhew loves this monogrammed set, which includes a graphic sweatshirt and coordinating shorts. The 100% cotton pieces are incredibly comfortable and come with free monogramming.

Valentine's Day food and drink gifts

Curate a custom a six-pack with this fun cardboard beer holder. It doesn't come with their favorite brews, but you can personalize the front flap with a meaningful note.

Rethink typical Valentine's Day flowers with this unique gift. The Manly Man bouquet includes delicious, flower-shaped jerky sticks that come in your choice of four tasty flavors.

This cookie bouquet smells sweeter than a dozen roses. The Cheryl's Cookies Cookie Flower bouquet is made up of 12 frosted buttercream cookies.

If they're not a fan of cookies or jerky, this bundle of 10 mini doughnuts is sure to wow. Each one is hand-dipped in decadent milk, dark or white chocolate and decked out in candy and drizzled chocolate.

Take what you know about fortune cookies and throw it out the window. This giant cookie is the size of a cantaloupe and dipped in dark, milk or white chocolate. The best part is that you can write a personalized fortune!

Start the 14th with a box of hand-painted chocolates sure to make your loved one smile. Filled with everything from decadent caramel, espresso and even pie, this delicious treat is not your average box of chocolates.

You can never go wrong with the classics. Case in point: a one-pound chocolate assortment from See's Candies. Every satin-dressed heart box comes with about 27 hand-packed truffles, including favorites like deep dark chocolate, lemon and raspberry.

These delicious milk and dark chocolate chunks are sprinkled with toasted almonds, dried cherries and smoked salt. Each bite will tackle that sweet craving, but if you're not careful, you might eat the whole container in one sitting!

Give the gift of relaxation with these cute bags of tea. If the fun heart shapes aren't enough of a draw, the lovely hints of white berry and earl grey may do the trick.

