10 beautiful Valentine's Day flower arrangements you can order online

Valentine's Day flowers are a classic gift idea. A bouquet looks pretty, smells great and is a sweet way to show someone you're thinking of them.

From red roses to carnations in the shape of a puppy, there's a slew of gorgeous flower arrangements online that are very easy to order. And, if you're on the fence about a classic bouquet, we also found some adorable succulents and bamboo options that are just as nice.

We're even tempted to order some for ourselves! Ahead, shop 10 Valentine's Day flower arrangements that you can order online.

These gorgeous long-stemmed roses are a classic pick. ProFlowers is offering the bouquet at a discounted price, which includes a glass vase. And if roses aren't your thing, the site has plenty of other options to choose from.

While these gorgeous preserved lavender roses are quite the splurge they'll last up to 6 months with proper care. They come in a round decorative box with a sleek ribbon to match the color of the roses.

This bouquet from UrbanStems is not your typical Valentine's day flower arrangement. It's fun, pink and created with entirely dried florals which makes these as low maintenance as it gets (no water or light required!)

If you want to ditch the flower idea altogether, this is a lovely alternative. This heart-shaped succulent comes in a small ceramic pot. If your loved one doesn't have a green thumb, this might be a great option because it's easy to care for and will last longer than a standard flower bouquet.

This bouquet is great for any time, but it works especially well for Valentine's Day. It's a lovely arrangement of pink Asiatic lilies, pink and red roses, purple wax flowers and alstroemeria and is one of the site's bestsellers.

This bright, colorful bouquet comes with 10 tulips in a variety of colors. You also have the option to add a vase, balloon, bear or chocolates to your order.

Filled with roses, carnations, and lilies, there's a reason this bouquet is trending for Valentine's Day. If your mom's taste tends to be more traditional, this seems like a great option.

This is another fun alternative to traditional flowers.

Of course, Amazon is always a convenient option for ordering online. This best-selling bouquet has big, pretty stargazer lilies. Flowers are shipped in bud form for optimal vase life and bloom open in two to three days.

This unique bouquet features red roses and purple waxflowers accented with variegated Pittosporum and bear grass. It comes in a red glass cube vase.

