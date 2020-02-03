Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's never too early to start thinking about the best Valentine's Day gift. And as the day that celebrates love approaches, forget the chocolates and flowers and think creative and thoughtful.

TODAY's February Hot List is here to the rescue, chock-full of the best Valentine's Day gifts for him and her. From bestsellers that continuously sell out to the buzziest products of the moment, these unique finds are bound to wow.

Whether you're shopping for a spouse, a child or yourself, there's something for everyone in our Valentine's Day gift guide. Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop our picks.

Spanx's No. 1 selling item is this pair of figure-flattering faux leather leggings. Available in size XS to 3XL, it's no wonder the popular style sells out multiple times per year. The high-rise design has a "Power Waistband" to provide a slimming effect across tummy, hips, thighs and rear.

Whether you have a loved one in a different state, or you're just spending the day apart, these bracelets keep you close. Connect the pair and tap to send a special love note — up to 10 times to send a rhythmic message that vibrates and lights up.

After selling out over ten times in the past year, the connected bracelets are back in stock and available in different colors.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The makers of this adorable heart-shaped waffle maker have already sold over 5 million appliances. With over 15,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating, this compact kitchen gadget can make everything from sweet waffles to savory hash browns.

"Received as a valentine’s gift from my husband, it’s great, love the size because it doesn’t occupy valuable space," noted one reviewer.

Thanks to the brand's "Vote it Back" campaign, over 7,000 customers chose to turn Bubblegum, a kids' colorway, into the popular women's slip-on silhouette. Rothy's fans include Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Biel — but most notably, the brand has recycled over 46 million plastic bottles to date.

Designed to be small reminders of everyday intentions, Ban.Do's gold-plated necklaces include words like "Kindness," "Gratitude," and "Joy." This year, proceeds from the sales will benefit Girls Inc., a non-profit that aims to empower girls to become leaders in their communities.

Don't know what to get the man in your life? Skip the chocolates and treat him to a box of jerky.

Man Crates specializes in creatively curated gifts, including this 10-piece pack of meat, which was a bestseller last year. From sesame ginger, ghost pepper and root beer habanero, the savory flavors will bring a smile to anyone's face.

Speaking of creatively packaged gift sets, double down on a meat-themed surprise and pick up this salami bouquet. The "snackphrodisiac" bundle is made up of seasoned salami sticks attached to stems, wrapped as a bouquet and comes in a beautiful flower box to surprise that special someone.

As seen on Shark Tank, The Comfy's name says it all. The plush sherpa blanket is designed to be an oversized sweatshirt and even has pockets, perfect for those stay-at-home movie date nights. While one size fits all, the warm hoodie is also available in a kids' size and in a wide range of colors.

Make those memories last a lifetime by digitizing old photos and videos. Legacybox makes it easier than ever to convert tapes and picture prints into digital files all via mail. Just pack your memories in a box, and Legacybox will digitize with care before sending back those originals along with preserved copies on thumb drives, clouds, or DVDs.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!