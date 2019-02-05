Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 5, 2019

Struggling with what to get your guy for Valentine’s Day this year? We hear you. Men can be tough to shop for, especially on a holiday that often feels so female-focused and frankly, a little bit corny.

But it doesn’t have to be! Somewhere between a box of candy hearts and hearts on boxer shorts, there’s a way to show your main squeeze that you think he’s pretty great, without overwhelming him with something too cheesy. From heart-shaped pizzas to slippers, dopp kits and cards — we found 15 affordable and thoughtful Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.

The 15 best Valentine's Day Gifts For Him

1. Barberis Wool Mosso Tie, $35, The Tie Bar

If your favorite guy dons a suit and tie for work each day, he’ll appreciate this wintry (and red for Valentine’s Day!) wool update to his accessory collection. The Tie Bar collaborated with an historic Italian mill to create this collection of luxe, affordable ties, and we love the result.

2. MeUndies Matching Set Underwear, $42, MeUndies

A little something for you, and something for him! Underwear company MeUndies allows you to put together a matching set of undies for you and your boo. Our personal favorite? The wine-and-cheese pairing print!

3. YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler 2-Pack, $50, Amazon

Also available at Dick's Sporting Goods and MooseJaw.

Do you and your main squeeze enjoy picnics, hiking trips or camping excursions on the weekend? Surprise him with a set of wine tumblers that you can take just about anywhere. They're great for keeping your drinks hot or cold.

4. Play x Comme Des Garcons Hidden Heart High-Top Sneakers, $135, Nordstrom

Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve — your guy can wear it on his favorite kicks, instead. We love these sneakers from Converse and Comme Des Garcons, an iconic collaboration that feels so on-point for Valentine’s Day.

5. "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in A Silicon Valley Startup" by John Carreyrou, $17, Amazon

Also available at Barnes & Noble.

If you want to get your beloved’s heart racing, gift him this thrilling book about the "you can’t make this stuff up" rise and fall of multibillion-dollar biochemical startup Theranos and it’s founder, Elizabeth Holmes.

6. Pique Long Sleeve Polo, $78, Bonobos

While some guys might shy away from wearing a bold red shirt, this Bonobos polo is an easy-to-wear shade of burgundy. This color flatters most hair colors and skin tones, and will complement every neutral piece already in his closet.

7. Hawthorne Custom Bathroom Kit, $51, Hawthorne

Newly launched grooming company Hawthorne created a unique and personalized shopping approach your guy will love. Fill out a simple online quiz and they’ll select a range of products just for him, based on thoughtful signifiers like his drink preference and how much he works out.

8. Coal Standard Beanie, $22, Moosejaw

Also available at Amazon.

A cozy beanie will never go unappreciated during this time of year. We love Coal’s high-quality unisex beanies, and this marled red color is festive for the holiday while also being utilitarian enough to wear all winter long.

9. Hinge x Society6 Card 3-Pack, $16, Society6

Sometimes all you need is a card — especially if you just started dating your guy. The dating app Hinge has collaborated with online art retailer Society6 on a range of cheeky Valentine’s Day cards that capture the essence of an early relationship.

10. Boarding Pass NYC Hey Handsome Dopp Kit, $59, J.Crew

What more needs to be said? Give your beloved this cool and practical dopp kit from Boarding Pass NYC, that will remind him how much you adore him every time he unzips it!

11. Minnetonka Genuine Shearling Slippers, $68-73, Nordstrom

Also available at Amazon.

Sometimes the simplest gifts can be the most appreciated. Every guy needs a great pair of slippers for padding around the house making breakfast, and for fetching the paper.

12. Maine Guide Zip-Front Jac-Shirt With PrimaLoft, $189, L.L. Bean

Well all know men love clothes that are practical, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be stylish, too. Both a shirt and a jacket, this piece from L.L. Bean is the perfect layering piece for colder months.

13. Warm Up Suit Sweats Set, $98, Alternative Apparel

You can’t go wrong with cozy! But just be warned, if you gift your guy this soft hoodie and sweatpants set … he may never take them off!

14. W & P Craft Old Fashioned Cocktail Drink Mixer, $12, Amazon

Make your at-home happy hours a little bit happier with this cocktail syrup. It'll help him whip up the perfect Old Fashioned in a flash. Just add an orange peel garnish and a large ice cube and, cheers, you’re set!

15. Detroit Style Pizza Co. Heart-Shaped Pizza Variety Pack, $78, Goldbelly

Sometimes you can’t beat a Valentine’s Day date night in. Surprise your beau with an array of heat-at-home pizzas from Detroit Style Pizza Co. that are shaped like hearts! How cute and delicious is that!?

