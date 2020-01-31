Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

The love you show your children this Valentine's Day doesn't have to be all hearts and flowers and chocolate.

It might be a ray of light when she's surrounded by darkness. Or burned toast made by someone well-intentioned but rushed. Or maybe your love is as drippy and sweet as the jelly side a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

No matter what flavor of love you want to share, here are the best Valentine's Day books for kids that are sure to please your little valentine.

Follow Mouse as he celebrates his love for his friends by making each one a handmade valentine praising what he cherishes about them.

Described as a “great big hug” in the form of a book, this story is perfect to share with your kid right before bedtime.

If you’re going to be away this Valentine’s Day, show your special someone how much you love them with this book. In the story, the mother tells her children that no matter where they are they’re all connected by an invisible string of love.

This cat thinks he’s too cool for Valentine’s Day, but once he is reminded of all the special cats he starts to change his mind.

A journey of self-love and acceptance, follow Monster as he looks to find someone who will love and accept him as he is.

Corinna Luyken's “My Heart” is a visual poem that acknowledges the times when a child's heart is cloudy or broken or a whisper but ends with a sunny sense of ownership of those feelings. Hunt for hidden hearts on each page.

Robot Z finds a message in a bottle that sends him on a quest to find out what love means in "Love, Z," a heartwarming new book from Jessie Sima.

“Love” celebrates love even in times of difficulty and darkness, and made waves for its imagery, including a child huddling under a piano while parents fight. But Matt de la Peña believes we shouldn’t shield children from darkness.

“I’m just so moved by the truth and reality that I felt like the poem was empty until I acknowledged that adversity exists in this world, and as a matter of fact, if we acknowledge the adversity or even elements of darkness, I feel like love can be even more powerful,” de la Peña told TODAY.

When Mom's pregnant, everyone is talking about that “ding-dang baby.” “The whole book is about how much the mother still loves the first child more than anything in the world,” de la Peña said.

A mother and daughter lose everything in a fire, so they save all their change to buy a new chair for the mother. “That love between a daughter and her single mother is pretty amazing,” de la Peña said.

The sweet, rhyming text celebrates all the little creatures (like yours) that are “ever so clever at giving a hug.”

How do animals greet each other? You might want to make like a fish with your toddler and touch noses.

Porcupine can't catch a break in his search for a hug, until he finds a snake in need of a kiss.

Another sweet board book imagines all the ways animals might say “I love you” like we do.

A look around the natural world shows all kinds of hugs that feel like home.

These cows are coming back from Mars, so the love in this whimsical rhyming story will have to last awhile.

The little robot protagonist falls for a shiny beautiful stranger, but will he be able to work up the courage to talk to her?

Amy Krouse Rosenthal wrote “Dear Girl” with her daughter, Paris, before she died of ovarian cancer last year. Rosenthal has a minor specialty in love and published the heartbreaking essay, “You May Want to Marry My Husband,” shortly before her death.

Rosenthal's sweet ode “I Wish You More” wishes readers more hugs than "ughs" and more snowflakes than tongue.

This book swears it’s not a valentine because it trades hearts and flowers for drippy glue, paper planes and the jelly half of a peanut butter sandwich (which makes it that much more special).

Saying goodbye to Mama is tough, but a letter makes all the difference in this comforting tale of love that can cross any distance.

Geometry comes to life in this sweet story about friends who get bent out of shape.

The classic song is even sweeter on a lap with a plush sunshine finger puppet.

Duck just wants cranky Bear to like him. It may surprise them both that he already does.

Celebrate all the different kinds of kisses from "sticky breakfast" kisses to goodnight kisses, this is sure to be fun for the whole family.

A little girl takes in a duckling and learns what love is — from noisy midnight feedings to sensing when the time is right to fly the nest. It might resonate as much with parents as their kids.

Ox is in love with a gazelle, but her form letter reply shows this romance is very one-sided in a funny, epistolary picture book.

This is an ode to the power of words and how to use them to take care of each other’s hearts.

Tillman’s latest book celebrates all the “bells and whistles” that set children apart. (Her classic “Wherever You Are, My Love Will Find You” is a weeper.)

The bright colors appeal to the littlest readers with an appealing message about loving little ones just as they are.

