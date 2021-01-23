Taye Diggs shares history-making memories of ex-wife Idina Menzel with their son

Taye Diggs has only great things to say about his ex-wife, Idina Menzel.

The “All American” star opened up to Drew Barrymore on Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” about the impact the iconic musical “Rent” has made on society, as well as what it did for the former couple's careers.

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs. Getty Images / TODAY

“I used to hate that people said, you know, ‘It’s the gift that keeps on giving,’” he explained. “Well ‘Rent’ really is the gift that keeps on giving. Someone just asked me what it has meant, what it means to me, and it’s so much. I met my baby mama there, it’s the beginning of my career, and even today, you know, we’re still getting together and moving people over Zoom, doing Zoom charity concerts and whatnot.”

Diggs, 50, added, “That’s kind of where it all started and it’s nice to know that it’s continuing, you know? None of us knew.”

“Even Walker’s mother, Idina Menzel, it’s been really great,” he said, referring to their 11-year-old son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs. “I love the fact that I was there at the beginning. She made history in that show and continues to make history with her singing and whatnot. And to know that I was right there, I loved sharing that with my son. Like, Daddy was there when the world first listened to her. So that’s cool as well.”

Barrymore took a beat, speechless from the actor’s statement before she replied, “Wow… I think all us moms out there just went, 'Oh my gosh.'”

Diggs and Menzel met while co-starring in the original Broadway production of “Rent” back in 1995, later reprising their roles for the 2005 film adaptation directed by Chris Columbus. After 10 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2013. Menzel, 49, remarried in 2017 to actor Aaron Lohr. (Diggs is single and looking, something he made sure to advertise during his interview with Barrymore on Friday.)

Despite their split, the former couple has been able to find the perfect rhythm for co-parenting their son. “Your child comes first, that’s all,” Menzel told People last year. “It’s all about that.”

The "Let It Go" singer added, “He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other.”

Diggs had previously told People that their son is their “main objective” in life.

“He’s what’s most important for us, so we’re still there as a family,” Diggs said, adding, “We were friends to start out with, but especially when you have a kid in the mix, there’s no time for any negativity.”