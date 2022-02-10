The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life
Bestselling authors Adriana Trigiani and Allison Pataki share their picks for the best books to gift your loved ones this Valentine’s Day including, “How to Be a Wallflower” by Eloisa James, “Time After Time” by Lisa Grunwald, “My Dear Hamilton” by Laura Kaye and Stephanie Dray and “Atonement” by Ian McEwan.Feb. 10, 2022
