    The ultimate Valentine's Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

Bestselling authors Adriana Trigiani and Allison Pataki share their picks for the best books to gift your loved ones this Valentine’s Day including, “How to Be a Wallflower” by Eloisa James, “Time After Time” by Lisa Grunwald, “My Dear Hamilton” by Laura Kaye and Stephanie Dray and “Atonement” by Ian McEwan.Feb. 10, 2022

    The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for the book lovers in your life

