Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas
At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration
Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents react to new Hamas hostage video
Jewish student protesters say antisemitism is being weaponized against them
Hersh Goldberg-Polin is one of five Americans still believed to be alive and in Hamas captivity since fighting broke out in the regions last year. His parents speak to NBC’s Raf Sanchez after the release of an undated video in which he's seen missing his left hand.April 25, 2024
Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas
At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration
Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents react to new Hamas hostage video
