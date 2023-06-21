Think 'Barbiecore' is just for kids? These chic styles might change your mind

Today might be the first day of summer, but the color of the season (arguably, the entire year) was chosen long ago. Unless you've been sleeping under a rock, you know that it's all about bold, bright, no holds barred, 'Barbiecore' pink.

And it's not just a Shop TODAY editor opinion — though, we admit we've been nothing short of obsessed with anything pink lately — but an all-around fashion fact.

What is 'Barbiecore'?

Well, think: Pink. From color-blocking your favorite pinkish hue to adding a pop of pink via a statement accessory piece, there's really no wrong way to Barbie-fy your look.

According to Google Trends, "Barbiecore fashion" has been a breakout keyword for over a year. And for the last month, "Barbiecore dresses" have clearly been deemed the new LBD. And we haven't even touched on how obsessed shoppers seem to be with pink on pink (on top of even more pink) when it comes to their footwear, swimwear, handbags, you name it.

But, as we said, we're not mad about it. In fact, to show you just how happy we are about the all-pink, all-the-time trend taking off, we searched far and wide for the cutest blush, fuchsia, coral and rose-hued fashion items we could find — and listed them below. Whether you're hitting the beach, the pavement or your favorite brunch spot, there's something pink for that.

Barbiecore clothing

This summer shirt is a Shop TODAY reader-favorite for a reason. With puff sleeves, a V-neck design and over 8,000 ratings, what's not to love? And it's a good thing we're all about pink these days, because having to choose one from the 42 options is not a decision we envy.

Embracing the trend doesn't have to automatically mean popping on something neon. You can tone it down a bit with something more palatable, like this casual salmon dress.

We're obsessing over the dramatic neckline in the front, but can we hear it for the back of the dress? The open-back style combined with the drape sleeves makes this a statement piece for any occasion.

This pretty-in-pink dress is your solution to all your "I don't know what to wear" problems. Its double layer-lined fabric offers comfort and coverage, while the spaghetti straps make it a great go-to summer option.

You can even take the Barbiecore aesthetic to the pool; and with this "Flamingo" bikini top, why wouldn't you? It's got cute bow-tie straps, a sweetheart neckline and built-in SPF 40 sun protection, according to the brand.

Paired with the bikini top above, get ready to field a ton of questions about where you got your swim 'fit.

If you didn't like stripes before, we bet you do now. Who can say no to this incredibly chic button-down? Along with a subtle punch of pink, we can imagine anyone pulling off an effortlessly cool and casual look paired with classic denim and a belt.

Clean, cool and comfortable, you'll be ready to go this summer in these linen shorts. The pull-on style lends to its relaxed fit, and the baby pink hue will give your coastal grandma outfit the pop of color it needs to stand out.

Channel Elle Woods in this bold two-piece set, featuring a bright pink blazer and pair of shorts. Suitable both for the workplace and after-work cocktails, this style might be the exception to the rule of never mixing business with pleasure.

Barbiecore shoes

While walking in these boots, you can't make a bigger statement if you tried. Pair them with a toned-down casual look for an added pop, or make your bold look even ... well, bolder.

If you weren't already obsessed with Birkenstock's already, you will be after one look at these Candy Pink slides. Along with a trendy color and design, the slip-ons also boast a cushioned footbed with arch support.

Grab these light pink heels for up to 61% off before they're gone. The pair features a chunky heel, double straps and on-trend braided detailing.

If you're looking for the perfect go-to summer sandal, consider your search over. These slip-ons are as comfortable as they are chic, thanks to an open-toe construction and "lightly" cushioned footbed.

Chunky heels are in, and so is this neon pink. Together, they make a match made in heaven with this shoe (which just became more irresistible with its almost 40% off discount).

Good thing these gorgeous flats are designed for all-day wear, because we'll be tempted to wear them every day of the week. According to the brand, these shoe includes a soft microfiber sole for extreme comfort, even with the pointed-toe design.

Step in style — or more like, run — with these super-cute sneakers. They may be designed for workouts, but with this pastel pink shade, we're tempted to make it work with our more casual-cool summer outfits.

Barbiecore accessories

Grab these giant clips for an effortless way to dress up your locks. This set comes with a mini flower style, a larger neon pink flat lay and a blue checkered design finished with pink palm trees.

Is your summer outfit missing something? A dainty jewelry piece is always a good solution, especially when it's floral, beaded and, of course, pink!

For a subtler nod to the Barbiecore trend, dress up your pant, skirts or shorts with an all-pink belt. This H&M option comes in various sizes and is even on sale for just $16.

These affordable sunnies come in a range of colors to match your most vibrant summer looks, but there's no contest — this pink pair takes the cake.

With this wide-brim hat, all eyes will be on you at the beach, pool or wherever you decide to don it. The pinkish sunset hue gives it a unique color pattern, and the bow detail gives it a dainty touch.

Add a pop of pink to your jewelry collection with these hand-painted hoops. They come in multiple colors and patterns, but this design is an elegant way to get in on the trend if you're not ready for a bolder all-pink outfit moment.

For a designer bag, without the major designer cost, you might want to head over to Kate Spade, which is holding a great sale right now. We've got our eyes on this pale pink tote that can easily turn into a crossbody. Make sure to use the code SOEXTRA to grab an extra 40% off on top of the sale price.