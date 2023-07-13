Burger King Brazil debuts ‘Barbie’ Pink Burger and fans are ‘sickened’

Barbie fever is in full swing — not just in the U.S., but around the world.

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated “Barbie” movie hitting theaters, there are several trends that have taken off on social media and beyond, including the “Barbie foot,” folks planning a “Barbenheimer” double feature and the Grimace-inspired Barbie Shake trend. Now, a few thousand miles southeast of Malibu, another official Barbie tie-in — a beefy one — is causing a stir online.

On July 11, Burger King Brazil announced the limited-time BK Barbie Combo available July 12 across the South American country via dine-in, drive-thru or delivery.

Burger King Brazil's new Pink Burger. @BurgerKingBR via Instagram

The meal includes a “Pink Burger,” dessert and “Ken’s potatoes,” which are just french fries in an attractive container. Very meta considering Ryan Gosling’s much-hyped characterization of Ken, BK Brazil. He’s “just Ken,” after all.

Diving into the Barbiecore meal, the “Pink Burger” includes a burger patty accompanied with a slice of melted cheddar cheese, an “incredible smoky pink sauce” topped with crispy diced bacon, all between brioche buns.

For dessert, the “Barbie Donut Shake” consists of vanilla ice cream and strawberry Nesquik blended into a millennial pink drink, topped with a pink doughnut.

Both pink items have been posted to Burger King Brazil’s Twitter and TikTok where, in one video, a Burger King worker in strappy pink heels and a Burger King polo assembles the Pink Burger.

“Meet the Pink Burger with Smoky Pink Sauce, the first reveal of the BK Barbie™️ Combo, which arrived straight from Barbie Land™️. 🍔💖,” reads a translation of the caption on the video, which has already garnered over 2.3 million views.

Other videos from BK Brazil featuring the Barbie Donut Shake and the BK Barbie Combo, which includes all the meal items in a Barbie-themed box, have also garnered over a million views.

From the comment section of the viral videos and beyond, plenty of folks both in Brazil and outside of it are weighing in on the brightly colored grub.

“Looks tasty not gonna lie,” tweeted one hungry person.

“THE PINK SAUCE IS BACK OH NO,” wrote another Twitter user, recalling the Pink Sauce fiasco of 2022 (and redemption of 2023).

“Please no Pink Sauce, we’ve already been through that ENOUGH,” commented one TikTok user.

“The combo is too beautiful (and delicious),” reads a translation of a caption from an Instagram user in Brazil who tried the meal.

“Wow I want it,” reads a translation of a tweet from someone in Brazil.

“I went and it’s wonderful 💖,” wrote another person in Portuguese on Twitter.

“Honestly this looks good, is this coming to America? 😭,” wrote another Twitter user to which another replied, “Prob not.”

Another Twitter user described it as “The Pepto Bismol burger,” referring to both its color and its potentially negative gastrointestinal effects, while yet another just called it “SICKENING,” all caps.

In addition to “Barbie” lead Margot Robbie faithfully giving us doll-chic fashion at premieres all over the world, the marketing team for the movie has been working up a storm, partnering with everyone from Cold Stone Creamery to Aldo to Xbox to, now, Burger King.

Burger Kings around the world have been busy this week. On July 9, BK Thailand introduced the “Real Cheeseburger,” a sandwich that forgoes the meat for 20 slices of American cheese, piled, unmelted, between two buns.

In comparison, BK Brazil's Pink Burger looks a little easier to bite into — and digest, for the lactose intolerant among us.