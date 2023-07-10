Would the real Barbie please stand up?

While promoting the new “Barbie” movie, Margot Robbie has been channeling her character's namesake and donning a plethora of fanciful ensembles during her press tour — and the results are simply stunning.

In case you missed it or want to marvel at all the fabulous fashion all over again, here are all the times Robbie has channeled her inner Barbie girl.

'Day to Night' Barbie

Margot Robbie at the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 2. Mattell, Getty Images

This doll means business! During the Seoul premiere of "Barbie," Robbie paid tribute to the "Day to Night" Barbie in a pretty pink pencil skirt and blazer. She finished the look with a bright pink scarf, a white hat, a pink bag and white and pink heels.

'Day to Night' Barbie (Again!)

Robbie in the second part of her "Day to Night" Barbie outfit on the Seoul pink carpet. Mattel, Getty Images

The "Day to Night" doll had two outfits, and Robbie honored the looks by sporting both ensembles while promoting her film in South Korea. This time, the actor looked like she was ready to party in a gorgeous pink tulle skirt and a bejeweled spaghetti strap top. She also opted for pink shoes (naturally).

The Original Barbie

Robbie channeling a retro Barbie in Sydney, Australia, on June 9. Mattel, Warner Bros.

What’s black and white and fabulous all over? Robbie’s retro black striped minidress that pays homage to the first Barbie doll released in 1959. The actor broke out the classic style at a press appearance in Sydney and committed to the beachy look by adding white sunglasses.

'Solo in the Spotlight' Barbie

Robbie channeled the "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie from 1960 at the Los Angeles World Premiere of "Barbie" on July 9. Mattel, Getty Images

Hot pink might be Barbie's favorite color, but she can also rock a classic little black dress like no other. For the Los Angeles world premiere of "Barbie," Robbie channeled the 1960 "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie, dazzling in a black sequined midi dress with a tutu-inspired hemline.

'Sparkling Pink' Barbie

Robbie bedazzled while at a press conference in Seoul on July 3. Mattel, Getty Images

Robbie gave “Sparkling Pink” Barbie’s outfit a modern twist and donned this bejeweled pink blazer, crop top and miniskirt. She added extra visual appeal with a heart-shaped bag, a bold pink headband and pink pumps.

'Pink and Fabulous' Barbie

Robbie attends the press junket in Los Angeles on June 25. Mattel, Getty Images

The “Pink and Fabulous” Barbie from 2015 had some serious sartorial sense in her hot pink polka dot dress, and Robbie put her own spin on the look in Los Angeles.

'Earring Magic' Barbie

Robbie replicated nearly every detail of "Earring Magic" Barbie while at a press event in Mexico. Mattel, Getty Images

“Earring Magic” Barbie really had it going on, and Robbie expertly replicated her look in this neon pink strapless dress with a sheer long sleeve overlay. She even nailed the crimped hair, dangling star earrings and belt.

'Totally Hair' Barbie

Crimped hair, don't care! Robbie poses during a photo call July 7 in Mexico City. Mattel, Getty Images

Barbie has always been equally known for her on-point outfits and hairstyles, and Robbie would've made "Totally Hair" Barbie proud with this crimped do. The star even mimicked the doll’s psychedelic ensemble with a geometrically patterned minidress.