Margot Robbie is showing off Barbie's style through the decades.

Stylist Andrew Mukamal posted photos of the "Barbie" star dressed in looks the iconic doll sported in 1964 and 1985. Robbie rocked the ensembles over the weekend at premieres for "Barbie" in Seoul, South Korea. Mukamal also posted pictures of the actual dolls in the same outfits. The outfits are all pink, of course.

Robbie channeled the '80s at the "Barbie" premiere in Seoul, South Korea. @andrewmukamal via Instagram / Getty Images

He shared two looks with the caption: "'DAY TO NIGHT' 1985." One of the outfits was a skirt suit with a white lapel, buttons and pocket linings paired with a white hat decorated with a polka-dot stripe and matching shoes. The second look was a sparkly, spaghetti-strapped top with a flowing, asymmetrical skirt.

The actor served not just epic clothes, but fun bedazzled accessories at the "Barbie" premiere in South Korea on June 2. Han Myung-Gu / WireImage

"You are devouring this entire press tour!!" someone commented. "What a treat to see."

"This Barbie did not came to play!" another said, referencing the promo posters for the movie opening in theaters July 21. "I repeat THIS BARBIE DID NOT CAME TO PLAY!!!"

"This is so incredibly creative," a fan complimented. "Loving all her looks."

Mukamal also tagged brands Versace, Manolo Blahnik, Taffin and Judith Leiber, as well as hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and makeup artist Pati Dubroff in his post.

The "Barbie" star is channeling the famous character in real life. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

The look from 1964 was a pearl-bedazzled, three-piece miniskirt suit with a matching hat. The "Barbie" star carried a heart-shaped purse that was slightly darker than the outfit and styled the look with open-toe heels that matched the purse.

Mukamal tagged Moschino, Manolo Blahnik, Tiffany & Co. and designer Jeremy Scott, as well as the same hairstylist and makeup artist from his previous post, in his post about the 1964 ensemble.

Robbie re-created one of Barbie's looks from 1964 on the "Barbie" red carpet July 03, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu / WireImage

"I just screamed and scared my mother and all my pets," someone commented.

"EVERY SINGLE LOOK IS ICONIC," a fan commented.

"THE HAT I CANT," another said.

The "Barbie" cast's wardrobe during the press tour has already had fans talking.

Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and director Greta Gerwig attended a promotional event June 25 dressed in nude colors. Robbie was also there but in hot pink.

The neutral shade divided fans.

“What’s going on with all the sad beige?” someone tweeted. “Did they (confuse) the movies? Did they forget they are in the #Barbie and not in the #Oppenheimer?”

“I think everyone except Margot must have gotten lost at the Mattel offices on their way to this press event because what in the grayscale???” another person tweeted.

“Only Margot knows her assignment. That’s why she’s Barbie,” one fan wrote.