Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling bring their characters to life in 'Barbie' trailer

The official trailer for director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film is finally here ... and it's answering a lot of questions, while raising a few more.

The trailer, which was released on Tuesday, April 4, shows all the fun antics that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling get into while playing the famous doll duo Barbie and Ken.

At one point in the trailer, Ken asks Barbie if he can spend the night, given that they're "boyfriend and girlfriend" (in Ken's words). Barbie stares back at him with her giant blue eyes and asks, with a tone of pure innocence, what they're going to do. After taking a brief pause, Ken says, "I'm actually not sure."

The trailer goes on to play a truncated cover of the Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun." Future scenes indicate that the movie will have original choreography and inside jokes, which we'll have to see the movie to understand.

Other than the trailer, the official Instagram account of the "Barbie" film revealed what characters the star-studded cast will be playing in a series of posters.

By the looks of it, Robbie and Gosling won't be the only actors portraying Barbie and Ken. That's right: There are lots of Barbies and lots of Kens.

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in the film playing a Barbie who is a mermaid while Issa Rae will portray a Barbie who is president.

However, those won't be the only dolls in town. Take a look at all these characters living life in plastic.

Hari Nef will be a doctor Barbie.

Emma Mackey will be a Barbie who has a Nobel Prize in physics.

Ana Cruz Kayne will be a Supreme Court Justice Barbie.

Sharon Rooney will be a lawyer Barbie.

Nicola Coughlan will be a diplomat Barbie.

Alexandra Shipp will be a Barbie who's a celebrated author.

Ritu Arya will be a Barbie with a Pulitzer.

And Kate McKinnon will be a Barbie who is "always in the splits."

Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Ncuti Gatwa will all play Kens.

The posters also reveal that Michael Cera will be playing a character named Allan, Helen Mirren will be a narrator, Connor Swindells will be “an intern or something," Emerald Fennell will play someone named Midge and Jamie Demetriou will be a "suit."

Not to mention that America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt will play "humans." Will Ferrell's character description simply said, "Please call me mother."

Given the behind-the-scenes photos, "Barbie" seemed like a neon blast — but it required sacrifices from the cast. When Liu learned that he was going to be a part of the film, he immediately started prepping for the role ... by waxing his entire body.

“Waxing has been an education to say the least,” he told The Independent in May. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

“Barbie” is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.