Fans react to ‘Barbie’ cast wearing neutrals at LA event: ‘What in the grayscale?’

She’s everything, and he’s — wearing neutral colors to a press event.

The stars and filmmaker behind the much anticipated movie “Barbie,” stepped out on Sunday, June 25, in Los Angeles, as a part of the film’s press tour. Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the upcoming film, was joined by director Greta Gerwig and co-stars Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Michael Cera, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

The cast of "Barbie" and director Greta Gerwig pose in front of a Barbie-esque backdrop as part of the film's press tour prior to its release on July 21. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

While promoting the movie, in which the color pink is both the overtone and undertone, Robbie wore a pink polka-dot dress. However, everyone else appeared to have sported neutral shades, including what the internet has dubbed "sad beige."

Some fans were taken by surprise and took to social media for a venting session.

“What’s going on with all the sad beige?" one user tweeted. “Did they (confuse) the movies? Did they forget they are in the #Barbie and not in the #Oppenheimer?’

“@barbiethemovie @wbpictures @Barbie @Mattel @AmericaFerrera I think everyone except Margot must have gotten lost at the Mattel offices on their way to this press event because what in the grayscale???” another person tweeted.

Shades of gray, brown, tan, blue and eggshell were aplenty at the press junket, with the exception of Robbie's custom dress by Valentino, which Vogue noted in an Instagram post June 26. The minidress paid homage to a similar Valentino dress from the spring 1992 collection worn by supermodel Karen Mulder, who was called the “real-life Barbie," according to the outlet's caption.

During the press junket for "Barbie" in Los Angeles, Margot Robbie sported a custom dress by Valentino. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The dress was a stark comparison to Gerwig’s light brown sweater and beige pleated skirt, or Cera’s black pants, blue button-up shirt and black undershirt.

Some fans felt the outfits were fitting, though, given the premise of the upcoming film (re: the tagline, “She’s Everything, He’s Just Ken”)

“Only Margot knows her assignment. That’s why she’s Barbie," one fan wrote.

It remains unclear if the neutral takeover was planned, but in past appearances, other cast members have stayed true to the “Barbie pink” of it all.

Rae and Ferrera were decked out in pink for their appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this month, and Gosling wore a shirt with the words “Greta Gerwig” written in pink to CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas April 25.

Whether the stark contrast was intentional character work, or a missed opportunity for fashion forward fuchsia, one thing is clear — the excitement around the film isn’t dying out anytime soon.