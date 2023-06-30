Chrissy Teigen attempts to recreate the viral 'Barbie' feet shot: 'Flawless'

Chrissy Teigen attempted the viral “Barbie” feet shot and husband John Legend called it “perfection.”

The mother of four shared an Instagram video of what appears to be her feet in metallic hot pink slip-on heels.

“Ow,” can be heard in the background as she attempts to take off one heel and struggles. Laughter ensues as she takes off the second heel.

"flawless !!!" Teigen — who recently welcomed her fourth child with the help of a surrogate — captioned the June 29 post.

Teigen must have been inspired by her vacation home. In her Instagram story, she revealed that she was staying at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse that was recently announced by AirBnB.

The cookbook author shared a snap of one of the rooms, which was perfectly painted in hot pink.

“Guess where I am!!!” she wrote on the photo, tagging the rental company.

The mother of four shared a photo of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse. Instagram story/Chrissy Teigen

After the “Barbie” trailer was released on April 4, many were impressed with the now-viral feet scene. At the time, Teigen joked about needing a full documentary on the shot.

“I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot,” she tweeted.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Barbie herself Margot Robbie shared how the high-heeled feet scene was captured.

“It was probably about eight takes. Wasn’t that many,” Robbie said, confirming that it was her feet. “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes so they wouldn’t come off, so I could get my feet out of them.”

“And I was holding onto a bar. But that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above (the) camera,” she added.

She also told Time magazine that she doesn't “like it when someone else does my hands or feet in an insert shot.”

Additionally, in the additional “Barbie” trailer released in May, there is also a scene where the famous doll loses her arch as she begins to awaken to the real world.

“Barbie” steps into theaters July 21.