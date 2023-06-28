John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed another baby!

The “All of Me” singer and model announced the birth of their baby boy via surrogate in separate posts shared on their Instagram pages on June 28. Their news comes nearly six months after the birth of their daughter Esti who Teigen gave birth to via cesarean section.

On Instagram, Legend shared the news of their newest family member with photos of his children and wife posing together. He also formally revealed his new son’s name, Wren Alexander Stephens, describing him as their “new love.” Meanwhile, Teigen shared her joy in a heartfelt and reflective post that also touched on the pregnancy loss of their son nearly two years ago.

Now that Legend and Teigen have added another little one to their family, there are now even more names and personalities to know.

Read below to learn more about the couple’s children.

Luna Simone Stephens born in 2016

In April 2016, the couple announced the birth of their first child, daughter Luna Simone Stephens. (Stephens is Legend's actual last name.)

“We are so in love with you!” wrote Teigen in a post on Instagram at the time. “And sleepy. Very sleepy.”

As the couple’s oldest, fans have had more time to see her personality develop and shine throughout the years. One noteworthy trait is that she appears to have emerged as quite the go-getter.

In 2019, a video of Luna negotiating with Teigen for candy was shared on Instagram, and the then-3-year-old could be seen arguing a pretty fair point.

“Tell me about why you deserve the candy,” Teigen instructed Luna in the video.

“I want the candy ’cause I want it,” Luna replied matter-of-factly in the video. “And I like it.”

Miles Theodore Stephens, born in 2018

In May 2018, the couple revealed they had welcomed a son, Miles Theodore Stephens. In a post shared on her Instagram page, Teigen described how their new family of four was “drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles.”

“Our household feels overwhelmed with love,” she finished the caption.

In 2022, fans got a look into Miles’ potential for developing an interest in sports like his father when he attended his first NFL game.

“Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!” the singer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post at the time, which saw Miles sporting a broad smile while wearing a Rams cap.

Jack Stephens, 2021

News that Legend and Teigen lost an unborn son, Jack, staggered fans when the couple first shared their experience in September 2021.

Teigen shared slides of mournful black-and-white photographs of the couple in the hospital and also holding their baby boy.

“We are shocked, and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in an emotional caption for the post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

In the days, weeks and years that passed, Legend and Teigen continued to be transparent about their heartbreak.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen tweeted on Sept. 30, 2021.

One year later, on the anniversary of their loss, Teigen shared another post honoring her son, memorializing her and Legend’s tearful experience of losing her son in the hospital.

Esti Maxine Stephens, born in 2023

Legend and Teigen shared that their family had blossomed with the birth of their daughter, Esti Maxine. Born on Jan. 13, Esti came almost two years after the loss of Jack.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen captioned the post. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X.”

A month later, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day with a family picture that included all of their children wearing red (Esti included) on Instagram.

Wren Alexander Stephens, born in 2023

Legend and Teigen’s world became a family of six just six months after the birth of Esti.

The couple announced the June 19 birth of their son, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate in a post on Instagram, with Teigen revealing that she had dreamed of becoming a mom of four ever since childhood.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen captioned her announcement post on Instagram. “As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching ‘Alf’ with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous.”

She shared that the couple had begun the surrogacy process when they decided to try one more time to see if she could carry a child, which ended up being Esti — and why Wren came only six months behind her!