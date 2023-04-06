The wait for a new "Barbie" trailer had everyone on their toes — Barbie included.

The trailer, released April 4, takes place in a bright pink landscape in which Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling roam free as Barbie and Ken. Other versions of the famous doll duo are played by nearly everyone else in Hollywood (or close to it).

While the plot of the Greta Gerwig-directed film remains mysterious, the clip offers both tantalizing clues and meme fodder. Racking up over 10 million views, there's one shot in the trailer that has everyone talking: Barbie's signature stance.

The doll, which made her debut in 1959, is known for her permanently arched and pointed feet. Seven seconds into the clip, Robbie steps out of her bedazzled pink heels and stays perched on her tiptoes, just like the plastic doll.

This moment had the cinematic-oriented corner of the internet buzzing. "I haven’t gasped in astonishment at a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004," one tweet read.

Reaction tweets abounded.

As this tweet summarized, "Greta Gerwig really shook the whole film Twitter world with this one simple shot."

But what fueled the hubbub? People pointed to the attention to detail, and how it showed Barbie never has to get into character — she is the character.

The shot also seemed to nod to Barbie's beauty standards. From her anatomically impossible proportions to the arch of her foot, she can't be emulated by real people. This is even more obvious in her transition from life in plastic to life in reality.

The shot had some wondering how Robbie managed to stand like that. After all, how many of us tried, and failed, to stand with Barbie’s arch? As Chrissy Teigen asked on Twitter, "Was she harnessed?"

TODAY reached out to Mattel Films and Warner Brothers for comment, but have yet to hear back about the magic that went into Robbie's suspended foot.

This is not the only conversation-starting moment from the "Barbie" rollout. From behind-the-scenes set pictures to casting announcements, buzz around "Barbie" builds. Until the movie comes out in July and we can fully be in Barbie's world, we'll keep busy by turning ourselves into Barbie and Ken.